News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Seeks To Rebrand ICE To ‘NICE’ Amid Record High Custody Deaths The call comes at an interesting time after data from NPR reveals immigrant deaths in ICE custody have already surpassed the 2004 toll of 28, the previous record.







As the number of immigrant deaths while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody has reached record numbers, President Donald Trump seeks to rebrand the agency, endorsing a name change to “NICE,” meaning “National Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” The Hill reported.

Following an idea by conservative influencer Alyssa Marie, Trump supported the move on his Truth Social network. “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday,” Marie wrote on X.

In response, the president said, “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT.”

Shortly after, other leaders, such as media personality Mick Sortor, chimed in with support. “100% agree! Make it happen, @SecMullinDHS!,” he wrote, tagging Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin.

Even the White House and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) support the narrative, as evidenced by a post on X.

ICE ➡️ NICE AGENTS.



'National Immigration and Customs Enforcement.' DO IT! pic.twitter.com/ILwl6gVx6j — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 27, 2026

During a speech at a National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) event, Trump claimed that the name change is something Americans want, claiming that when agents take off their masks at airports, people can see they are “nice guys.”

Democrats are going INSANE after President Trump fully endorsed overnight changing the name of ICE to NICE – National Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



Would you support this change? pic.twitter.com/OHoGrIGECa — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) April 27, 2026

But the call comes at an interesting time after data from NPR reveals immigrant deaths in ICE custody have already surpassed the 2004 toll of 28, the previous record. The new record is 29 deaths following the most recent death of Aled Damien Carbonell-Betancourt, 27, of Cuba, who was held in ICE custody in Miami. He was arrested for allegedly resisting an officer with violence in 2025. ICE released a report claiming Carbonell-Betancourt was found unresponsive in his cell on April 12.

The cause of death was listed as a “presumed suicide,” however, the official cause is under investigation.

Despite the call for a rebrand, it’s not that easy — according to government policy. A federal agency name change requires congressional action through legislation to amend the statutory authority that established the agency. But the Trump administration has shown it can bypass that, changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War without congressional assistance.

ICE immigration operations continue to be a contentious talking point on Capitol Hill amid the troubling deaths of U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were fatally shot by federal agents earlier this year during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis. And senators unanimously approved a bill to fund DHS, except for ICE and Border Patrol.

Several House Republicans have stood their ground on refusing to pass legislation. Still, they are pressuring a reconciliation bill that would, as a result, fund DHS in full for several years.

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