News by Mitti Hicks President Trump Ousts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Trump is already moving on by nominating Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace her.







President Donald Trump is replacing U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, making her the first cabinet member fired in Trump’s second term. Trump is already moving on, nominating Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace her. The president announced his decision Thursday afternoon in a Truth Social post.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026,” Trump said in his post.

He added that Noem, the former governor of South Dakota, “has served us well” and announced that she will take on a new role called “Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.” The only details provided to NBC News about Noem’s new role are that she will lead “our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere.”

What Led To Trump’s Decision To Fire Kristi Noem

Trump’s decision comes a day after fiery congressional hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lawmakers on both sides questioned Noem on the $200 million ad campaign she oversaw that urged anyone in the U.S. illegally to deport voluntarily. According to AdImpact, DHS has spent almost $80 million to air these ads since the start of 2025. These costs do not include production costs.

Some insiders tell CNN that the White House was frustrated following the Senate panel, where Noem disclosed that the president approved the multimillion-dollar ad campaign, a claim the White House denies.

Her firing comes amid growing scrutiny of Trump’s second term in office, as his administration ramps up deportations of immigrants amid a crackdown on immigration.

Trump’s immigration policies propelled him into the White House for a second term, but the administration’s handling of immigration has caused him to hit a record low. Only 38% of Americans think Trump is doing a great job on immigration, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Trump’s approval rating on immigration is down from 39% in January and 50% just months after he returned to office, the poll indicates.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, immigration agents have clashed violently with protestors in Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon, and Chicago over their tactics. In Minnesota, two immigration agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in separate incidents, fueling protests nationwide.

RELATED CONTENT: HUD Announces Plans To End Housing Assistance For Families With Mixed Immigration Status