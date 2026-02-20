Politics by Mitti Hicks Support for Trump’s Immigration Policies Hits Record Low, New Polling Shows Trump’s approval rating on immigration is down from 39% in January and 50% just months after he returned to office.







President Donald Trump’s immigration policies were central to his reelection campaign in 2024. But new polling shows that the key immigration policies that pushed him into the White House for a second term have hit a record low.

Only 38% of Americans think Trump is doing a great job on immigration, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Trump’s approval rating on immigration is down from 39% in January and 50% just months after he returned to office, the poll indicates.

Trump campaigned on a promise to launch the biggest mass deportation operations and ordered sweeping immigration raids immediately after returning to office in January 2025. Immigration agents have clashed violently with protestors in Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon, and Chicago over their tactics. In Minnesota, two immigration agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in separate incidents, fueling protests nationwide.

Other polls show a decrease in support as well. A recent NBC News Decision Desk poll conducted from Jan. 27 to Feb. 6 found that 49% of Americans “strongly opposed” Trump’s handling of border security and immigration, which is up from 38% last summer.

An Economist/YouGov survey conducted around the same time found that 50% of Americans think Trump’s approach to immigration policy is “too harsh.”

Trump Losing Support Among Men On Immigration

The latest poll signals that Trump is losing support in a key voting bloc: men. Male voters were key to Trump’s 2024 victory, and according to Reuters, his approval rating on immigration stayed close to 50%. Male support has dropped to 41% on the issue. Among women, Trump’s support for immigration hovered around 40% throughout most of 2025, then dropped to 35% in the latest survey.

Following the shooting deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota, the Trump administration agreed to end its deportation operations in Minnesota. Trump started his term with an overall 47% approval rating, but in recent weeks, he hit his lowest levels yet. Only 38% of respondents approve of his overall performance, which is unchanged from the Reuters/Ipsos Jan. 23 -25 poll.

