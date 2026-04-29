News by Sharelle B. McNair Some U.S. Passports Will Feature Trump’s Face In Honor Of 250th Anniversary After the news broke on social media, users expressed bouts of being fed up with being forced to see his face on things with one user expressing concern about traveling overseas as Americans seemingly aren't the most liked in other countries.







The State Department is reportedly planning limited-edition U.S. passports featuring President Donald Trump’s likeness as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration, according to the New York Times.

The April 28 announcement came from the State Department, revealing plans for new limited-edition passports to be made available this summer in honor of the country’s 250th anniversary. The “limited number of specially designed” passports will feature “customized artwork and enhanced imagery,” showing Trump’s likeness with a serious look in front of the Constitution.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said the passports will be available to any American citizen who applies at the Washington Passport Agency when the rollout begins, with the design as the default option and continuing until inventory runs out. “Online options or other locations will maintain the existing passport design,” State Department officials said.

The back cover will feature an image from John Trumbull’s “The Declaration of Independence” painting. Current passports showcase an image of Percy Moran’s painting of Francis Scott Key, the morning after the bombardment of Fort McHenry, on the front inside cover, with lines from the anthem also printed inside.

Passports are the latest move by government agencies that will display Trump’s likeness. In 2025, the Department of the Interior, which oversees national parks, unveiled “commemorative new designs” for park passes, one of which featured the president’s face alongside George Washington’s, sparking backlash.

And this is no different.

After the news broke on social media, users expressed frustration at being forced to see his face on things. One user expressed concern about traveling overseas, as Americans seemingly aren’t the most liked in other countries. “Great, as if Americans weren’t already going to be hated abroad,” @libertyoneill wrote.

Others asked Trump to “give us a break,” while others were happy they had already renewed their passports for the next 10 years.

“I am so glad I already renewed my passport for the next 10 years, so I don’t have to have this man’s face plastered on it. He wants to be on our money, on our passports, in our houses… why do you need your face all over the place?” @brianjrashad said.

While park passes and passports got through, not every proposal to have this name and likeness appear has been approved. Like Trump adding pressure on Democratic Senator and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York to rename New York City’s Penn Station after him. He threatened to withhold billions of dollars in frozen federal infrastructure funds.

Even adding his name to the Kennedy Center and the United States Institute of Peace has been caught up in lawsuits.

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