Trump Grants Selective $10K Bonuses To Air Traffic Controllers That Clocked In During Shutdown

Trump and the Federal Aviation Administration followed through on their promise of $10k bonuses to air traffic controllers, but only to a select few.

Of the more than 20,000 air traffic controllers who missed multiple paychecks in the most extended government shutdown in U.S. history, only 776 received the coveted bonuses Trump promised. Those who clocked in for all their shifts, despite the missed pay, received the bonuses, while the rest play catch-up with their expenses as the checks start rolling back in.

The FAA announced the rollout of the bonuses on Nov. 20, confirming an order first suggested by Trump on social media. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced “Santa’s” early arrival as they delivered the checks to the “patriotic men and women” who stayed the course.

“Santa’s coming to town a little early,” wrote Duffy. “President Trump wanted to give air traffic controllers and technicians BONUSES for showing up to work EVERY DAY during the government shutdown… and TODAY IS THE DAY! 776 patriotic men and women will get $10K checks, just in time for Christmas. God bless the patriots of our skies!”

However, Trump’s plan to thank air traffic controllers for their dedication to their jobs did not include those who had to find other means to support themselves. As the shutdown waged on for weeks, many controllers had to call out for various reasons.

Some had to get side jobs to keep their lights on, while others couldn’t afford the childcare or gas needed for transportation. The issue led many to hold drives to get free gas cards to get to work.

While rewarding those who could maintain their work schedules, Trump has threatened to punish those who had to miss out on shifts. Although he suggested docking their pay, the FAA has yet to issue any official orders to that effect.

On the other hand, the National Air Traffic Controller Association (NATCA) has criticized the recognition of only some workers. The labor union condemned the allocation of bonuses only to those who could afford to work for free.



“Although we agree that the work performed by these aviation safety professionals during the shutdown deserves recognition, praise, and our collective gratitude, we are concerned that thousands of air traffic controllers who consistently reported for duty during the shutdown, ensuring the safe transport of passengers and cargo across the nation, while working without pay and uncertain of when they would receive compensation, were excluded from this recognition,” NATCA said in a statement to Fortune.

Despite Trump’s discontent with air traffic controllers who missed shifts, Secretary Duffy had greater empathy for them. He denied claims that they were on the chopping block from their essential positions.



“Again, when they’re making decisions to feed their families, I’m not going to fire air traffic controllers,” he said on CBS’s Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan. “They need support, they need money, they need a paycheck. They don’t need to be fired.”

