Politics by Ann Brown Trump Deploys ICE To Airports Amid DHS Shutdown Trump said ICE would conduct “the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country” and take over airport security.







President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to airports nationwide starting Mach 23 amid the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown. On Truth Social, Trump said ICE would conduct “the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country” and take over airport security if Democrats did not approve DHS funding.

The announcement comes amid long airport lines caused by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers working without pay during the partial government shutdown. TSA scanner and security officer (TSO) training typically lasts several months, NBC News reports.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, confirmed on March 22 that ICE agents would be strategically placed in airports with the heaviest delays, Politico reports. While agents won’t operate X-ray machines — tasks for which TSA staff undergo extensive training —t hey will assist with specialized roles and continue routine immigration enforcement.

BASH: Are ICE agents going to move into American airports starting tomorrow?



HOMAN: Yes. I'm currently working on the plan. We'll execute tomorrow.



BASH: Are ICE agents even remotely trained to handle security at airports?



HOMAN: ICE agents receive high-level training. pic.twitter.com/Z7ZNzJth6a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2026

BASH: Are ICE agents going to move into American airports starting tomorrow?



HOMAN: Yes. I'm currently working on the plan. We'll execute tomorrow.



BASH: Are ICE agents even remotely trained to handle security at airports?



HOMAN: ICE agents receive high-level training. pic.twitter.com/Z7ZNzJth6a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2026

Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic effort to fund TSA on March 21, while Democrats previously rejected GOP-backed proposals tying ICE funding to broader DHS appropriations.

ICE’s presence may heighten concerns among travelers, labor advocates, and Democrats who continue to push for TSA funding without tying it to ICE policy changes. The DHS shutdown, now extending into its second month, seems to have turned airports into a high-profile battleground for the ongoing partisan struggle over federal funding and immigration enforcement.

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