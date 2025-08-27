Leadership by Black Enterprise Andia Ravariere Takes Her Place As CEO Of The Nevis Tourism Authority Andia Ravariere is a passionate leader







The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) has appointed Andia Ravariere as its new chief executive officer, a role she will assume on Sept. 1. With more than a decade of experience in sustainable tourism development and destination marketing across the Caribbean, Ravariere is uniquely qualified to lead Nevis into its next chapter of growth.



“We are delighted to welcome Andia Ravariere as the new CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority,” said Premier of Nevis, the Hon. Mark Brantley. “Her proven track record in sustainable tourism and her deep understanding of Caribbean destination marketing make her uniquely qualified to guide Nevis into its next chapter. As we continue to position Nevis as a beacon of barefoot luxury and authentic Caribbean culture, I am confident that her leadership will help us expand our reach, strengthen our community, and deliver a world-class tourism product that reflects the very best of who we are.”

Ravariere has spent seven years working with the Ministry of Tourism in Anguilla, where she was instrumental in the island’s tourism rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, as Destination Marketing Manager for Discover Dominica Authority, Ravariere spearheaded initiatives that boosted visitor arrivals and expanded the country’s reach into niche markets.

“Andia’s experience in guiding destinations through both growth and recovery, along with her passion for community-driven tourism, perfectly aligns with our vision for Nevis,” said Pamela Martin, chairperson of the Board of the NTA. “We look forward to working closely with her to build on our momentum, strengthen relationships with global partners, and ensure that Nevis continues to stand out as one of the Caribbean’s most unique and sustainable destinations.”

A key focus throughout Ravariere career has been sustainable, community-driven tourism. In 2013, Ravariere founded the Colihaut Community Tourism Development group in Dominica, creating the Colihaut Fish Lime event. The initiative not only strengthened local industries but also empowered women entrepreneurs, leaving a significant economic impact on the community.



“My vision is to position Nevis at the forefront of Caribbean tourism by strategically redefining luxury through nature, culture, sustainability, and innovation,” said Andia Ravariere. “With the goal of delivering world-class experiences to discerning travelers, empowering our people, and safeguarding the island’s heritage. Nevis is committed to tourism that protects our environment, celebrates our culture, and empowers our people, ensuring that growth today secures a thriving island for generations to come.”

RELATED CONTENT: U.S. Virgin Islands Appoints Public Affairs Exec And Native Islander As Commissioner Of Tourism