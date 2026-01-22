Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Trump Supports Nicki Minaj In Calling For Don Lemon’s Arrest Over Anti-ICE Church Protest Donald Trump appears to be siding with Nicki Minaj with calls for Don Lemon’s arrest following an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church.







Donald Trump is siding with Nicki Minaj in calling for Don Lemon’s arrest over his coverage of an anti‑ICE protest that disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In a Truth Social repost, the president criticized Lemon and the protesters who interrupted a church service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, to call out David Easterwood, a pastor at the church and acting director of ICE’s Saint Paul Field Office, Rolling Out reported. The protest drew national attention after the CNN alum livestreamed the event, in a move Trump and others are citing as a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

The original post linked Lemon to a case involving an elderly woman who received a 40-year prison sentence for protesting outside abortion clinics under the same law. With Lemon’s coverage of the protest at a place of worship, reports say the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into his actions at the church.

Trump reinforced his criticism of Lemon and the protesters while speaking with the press on Jan. 21, telling reporters that the church congregants were “patriots” being mistreated by left-wing enablers.

“They have to be abused by guys like Don Lemon. He’s a loser, a lightweight,” Trump declared, while praising the pastor. “He was just accosted. What they did in that church was horrible.”

The calls for Lemon’s arrest echo a viral tweet from Nicki Minaj, who directed a homophobic slur at the reporter and demanded he be jailed over the church protest coverage.

‘C*CK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING,” Minaj wrote. “HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”

Minaj escalated the feud with follow-up posts, targeting Lemon’s interracial marriage and circulating the hashtag #ArrestDonLemon. Lemon fired back in a scathing video message, accusing the rapper of being out of touch on issues affecting African Americans and highlighting her immigrant background, as well as the criminal histories of her husband and imprisoned brother.

“I think Nicki Minaj has made it very clear how she feels about African Americans in this country. I don’t believe she identifies with them,” he said.

In a TMZ interview, he doubled down, calling Minaj a “homophobic, bigoted, ignorant woman” who is out of her depth on political matters.

“This is clearly out of her depth. She doesn’t understand politics. She doesn’t understand journalism. And I’m not surprised that she is weighing in on something that is beyond her capacity,” Lemon said.

Lemon isn’t a new target for Trump, who has criticized him repeatedly during his CNN tenure, calling him “the dumbest man on television” in 2018, and mocking him and CNN’s ratings throughout his presidency. Minaj’s newly sparked feud with Lemon appears to fall in line with her recent high-profile public appearances in support of the Trump administration.

