Women by Stacy Jackson Rudy Giuliani Pays $148M Judgement Owed To Former Georgia Poll Workers In Defamation Case Along with the $148 million judgement, Giuliani has been prohibited from making any statements about the workers regarding the 2020 election.







A judge signed a satisfaction of judgment on Feb. 24 to officially confirm former New York attorney Rudy Giuliani has “fully satisfied” the $148 million judgment against him, filed as a part of a defamation lawsuit by mother and daughter Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, two Fulton County election workers the former Donald Trump lawyer falsely claimed helped steal the election from the politician in 2020.

WSBTV reported that court documents confirmed the debt was “fully satisfied” on Feb. 21. According to a January announcement, Giuliani said a settlement had been reached to pay Freeman and Moss, who sought all of his properties as part of the defamation judgment. “This resolution does not involve an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any of the Parties. I am satisfied with and have no grievances relating to the result we have reached. I have been able to retain my New York co-op and Florida Condominium and all of my personal belongings,” he said, which included three World Series rings, according to WSBTV.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously mentioned that the former poll workers filed the defamation lawsuit against Giuliani after the lawyer falsely accused the mother-daughter duo of defrauding Trump out of winning the state while tallying up 2020 election ballots at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The pair testified before the House Committee in January 2022, BE reported. Freeman and Giuliani claimed they both received death threats due to Giuliani’s accusations which caused them to fear for their lives. Moss, who stated in 2023 that she was threatened to be thrown in jail with her mother, said she went into hiding due to the threats. Freeman, a small business owner, said the politician’s statements ruined her reputation and there was nowhere she felt safe.

In a July 2023 court filing, Giuliani conceded that he made false statements about the Georgia election workers. He has permanently been prohibited by the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. from making any statements that associate Freeman and Moss with any misconduct linked to the 2020 presidential election cycle. Terms of the settlement were not specified in the Feb. 21 document.

