January 30, 2026
Jessica Care Moore Pens A Poem About The ‘Disgrace’ That Is Nicki Minaj
As Nicki Minaj continues to fangirl for Trump many observers, like Care Moore, are confused.
Detroit Poet Laureate Jessica Care Moore is using her craft to send a pointed message to Nicki Minaj as she embraces her new role as MAGA Barb.
In recent weeks, Minaj has jumped headfirst into the political arena as a hype woman for President Donald Trump and his administration. Her last appearance seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back for Care Moore. In an Instagram post, Care Moore posted a video of Minaj during her latest visit to the White House in support of Trump Accounts.
In the video, Minaj waxed poetic about her love and admiration for Trump. She made it clear that she is unbothered by criticism stemming from her political alignment. In Care Moore’s caption for the post, she too waxed poetic. The “Motor City” laureate spoke to what troubles many when observing Minaj kowtow to the Trump and MAGA establishments. She questions the rapper’s “self-worth” and states that as Minaj holds hands with the “dictator,” she is a “disgrace.”
On a stage holding this dictator’s
hand & smiling when
nothing is funny about
whatever you
sacrificed, gave up,
swallowed
your dignity
evaporating with every forced smile
what a waste of
good weave & acrylic nails
what a disgrace to women
emcees. every where
what a wild distorted fraud
of a scene,
millions of mics at half mast
mourning the lost of
the heart, the beat, the core
that makes black art
the voice
of the people.
for the people.
not a black barbie standing with
a saggy nut pedophile Ken
at her side.
We are the prize, not capitalisms
side chick.
Our backs already built this
country’s economy.
Go write a rhyme bout how you
turned the devil down.
Write poems that show our girls
our true wealth.
Go read
Nikki Giovanni or Nikky Finney.
I promise you will find your self worth
inside their pages.
Nicki, Don’t you know?!!
We are worth more than
what they could ever afford to
pay any of us.
-Jessica Care Moore
As Minaj continues to fangirl for an administration that has deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement into major American cities to round up and deport immigrants, many observers, like Care Moore, are confused. The Trinidadian rapper is also an immigrant. Though she has lived in the U.S. for over 30 years, the rapper had not sought to gain citizenship until a Change.org petition to deport her received nearly 100,000 signatures.
After one of her appearances, Minaj took to X to show off her newly acquired “Gold Card,” given to her by the Trump administration. According to the official government website, the Gold Card is a pay-to-play path to permanent residency. Minaj denies that her immigration path is the reason for her unexpected public political appearances and rhetoric.
“Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak, as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President,” and “Gold Trump card free of charge.”
Whatever Minaj’s motives, many Black people cannot help but give the rapper a stern scoff and side-eye, Care Moore included. Long gone are the days when Americans avoided speaking about politics in favor of getting along. Many perceive the changes to the American landscape as a shredding of the Constitution, as death, detainment, and denial of civil rights are being captured on video and dismissed by the federal government. Minaj’s alignment with these actions leaves many public figures no choice but to denounce her as the “Queen of Rap”; her time as a cultural icon seems to have come and gone. She is now Queen of the MAGA Barbz.
