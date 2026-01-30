News by Kandiss Edwards Jessica Care Moore Pens A Poem About The ‘Disgrace’ That Is Nicki Minaj As Nicki Minaj continues to fangirl for Trump many observers, like Care Moore, are confused.







Detroit Poet Laureate Jessica Care Moore is using her craft to send a pointed message to Nicki Minaj as she embraces her new role as MAGA Barb.

In recent weeks, Minaj has jumped headfirst into the political arena as a hype woman for President Donald Trump and his administration. Her last appearance seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back for Care Moore. In an Instagram post, Care Moore posted a video of Minaj during her latest visit to the White House in support of Trump Accounts.

In the video, Minaj waxed poetic about her love and admiration for Trump. She made it clear that she is unbothered by criticism stemming from her political alignment. In Care Moore’s caption for the post, she too waxed poetic. The “Motor City” laureate spoke to what troubles many when observing Minaj kowtow to the Trump and MAGA establishments. She questions the rapper’s “self-worth” and states that as Minaj holds hands with the “dictator,” she is a “disgrace.”

On a stage holding this dictator’s hand & smiling when nothing is funny about whatever you sacrificed, gave up, swallowed your dignity evaporating with every forced smile what a waste of good weave & acrylic nails what a disgrace to women emcees. every where what a wild distorted fraud of a scene, millions of mics at half mast mourning the lost of the heart, the beat, the core that makes black art the voice of the people. for the people. not a black barbie standing with a saggy nut pedophile Ken at her side. We are the prize, not capitalisms side chick. Our backs already built this country’s economy. Go write a rhyme bout how you turned the devil down. Write poems that show our girls our true wealth. Go read Nikki Giovanni or Nikky Finney. I promise you will find your self worth inside their pages. Nicki, Don’t you know?!! We are worth more than what they could ever afford to pay any of us. -Jessica Care Moore

As Minaj continues to fangirl for an administration that has deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement into major American cities to round up and deport immigrants, many observers, like Care Moore, are confused. The Trinidadian rapper is also an immigrant. Though she has lived in the U.S. for over 30 years, the rapper had not sought to gain citizenship until a Change.org petition to deport her received nearly 100,000 signatures.

After one of her appearances, Minaj took to X to show off her newly acquired “Gold Card,” given to her by the Trump administration. According to the official government website, the Gold Card is a pay-to-play path to permanent residency. Minaj denies that her immigration path is the reason for her unexpected public political appearances and rhetoric.

“Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak, as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President,” and “Gold Trump card free of charge.”

Whatever Minaj’s motives, many Black people cannot help but give the rapper a stern scoff and side-eye, Care Moore included. Long gone are the days when Americans avoided speaking about politics in favor of getting along. Many perceive the changes to the American landscape as a shredding of the Constitution, as death, detainment, and denial of civil rights are being captured on video and dismissed by the federal government. Minaj’s alignment with these actions leaves many public figures no choice but to denounce her as the “Queen of Rap”; her time as a cultural icon seems to have come and gone. She is now Queen of the MAGA Barbz.

