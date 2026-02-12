News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Deploys Black Celebrity Cameos to Gaslight America On His Racial Record He even had the audacity to include an image of him with former President and his predecessor Barack Obama just days after posted imagery of him as an ape.







In an attempt to celebrate Black History Month and beat the racist allegations against him, President Donald Trump posted a montage of videos with him and some Hollywood’s elite that he has worked with over the years, saying “how quickly people forget.”

The video posted on his Truth Social showcased several actors and dignitaries in Black Hollywood including Oprah Winfrey, Vivica A. Fox, Jesse L. Jackson, and Sean “Diddy” Combs. Trump even included imagery of his appearance on an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

He even had the audacity to include an image of him sharing a moment with former President and his predecessor Barack Obama.

The video comes just a few days after the president came under extreme fire for posting what South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott called “the most racist thing seen out of this White House.”

On Feb. 5, Trump posted a racist video of the Obamas as apes on his Truth Social platform. While both Democratic and GOP leaders called for him to take it down, the president and his loyalists decided to push the blame on an alleged White House staffer.

However, according to The New York Times, when asked if he would apologize he said, “No, I didn’t make a mistake.”

On social media, critics used Trump’s own words against him, reminding him that the people have not forgotten his history-making racist tactics, such as taking out full-page ads in 1989 against five innocent Black boys accused of rape — known now as the Exonerated Central Park 5. “How quickly people forget. So sad!” @EbbTide717 wrote.

“I have Black friends but was sued for not renting to them,” @BlackWallSTGRP said, in reference to Trump’s groundbreaking 1973 racial discrimination lawsuit at the Trump housing developments in New York.

Despite his administration making side-eyeing moves in an attempt to erase Black History from the books, the president is attempting to keep the Black vote alive by honoring Black historical figures to be included in his National Garden of American Heroes.

In an early February proclamation, the park will “honor our greatest Americans, including black icons,” listing Jackie Robinson, Aretha Franklin, Coretta Scott King, Muhammad Ali, and more.

Giving shoutouts to the likes of Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, poet Phillis Wheatley, and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, Trump labeled them as “Black patriots” while claiming he is “fighting to restore the Nation that these titans helped build.”

