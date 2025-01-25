Politics by Daniel Johnson White Supremacists Join Trump Supporters, VP Vance, Anti-Abortionists At March For Life Rally The neo-Nazi group's presence at the event got pushback from march organizers.







On Jan. 24 at the nation’s largest anti-abortion rally, March For Life, which has seemingly doubled as a Trump rally in recent years, approximately 100 members of Patriot Front, a white supremacist group, marched alongside protestors and held military-style flags with Christian symbols on them.

According to The Times Of India, although the group marched with pro-life protestors, they also created some unease at the event. Trump, who was not present at the event, addressed the crowd via a pre-recorded message.

The neo-Nazi group’s presence at the march also prompted some to recall the 2017 Unite the Right march in Charlottesville, Virginia, a march that featured violence perpetrated by the same group.

Earlier in January, the group was ordered by a judge to pay $2.7 million to a Black musician who was attacked by the group in Boston, according to The Boston Globe.

🚨 I'm extremely disgusted to report that members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front are here in DC 🚨



Donald Trump energizes right-wing extremists and Neo Nazis pic.twitter.com/bOVG5voCsg — Patricia Eguino (@PatriciaEguino) January 19, 2025

Today, you may have seen a bunch of individuals flowing from an escalator, wearing tan cargo pants, blue jackets, faces covered, with hats on. This is not a MAGA group, but has been identified by some as “Patriot Front”. What is Patriot Front?



Patriot Front is a white… — Greg Stephens (@GVStephens) January 24, 2025

Groups like Patriot Front have little money to get, but aggressive attempts to go after what assets they do have can really mess with them.https://t.co/2IVg4xnmhh



"Judge orders white supremacist group Patriot Front to pay $2.7 million to Black musician attacked in Boston" — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) January 13, 2025

According to The Washington Post, although Trump’s message discussed his support of anti-abortion policies, it did not promise to restrict abortion access.

“In my second term we will again stand proud for families and for the rights of the unborn,” promising to shield them from “radical left attacks on churches and crisis centers,” Trump said in the video. “We will get them to justice one way or another.”

A day prior to the rally, Trump pardoned 23 individuals who had been convicted of blocking access to reproductive health clinics, in keeping with his campaign promises to pardon his supporters who have committed crimes.

Trump’s Vice President, JD Vance, and Speaker Mike Johnson also spoke at the rally. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also attended.

“It is the task of our government to make it easier for young moms and dads to afford to have kids,” Vance told the crowd. “It should be easier to raise a family, easier to find a good job, easier to build a home to raise that family in, easier to save up and purchase a good stroller or a crib for a nursery.”

Jennie Bradley Lichter, the president-elect of the March for Life, indicated in her comments to the crowd that the group wants more action against abortion from Trump and his cabal in Washington, DC.

“People have asked me if we are done marching in Washington because Roe versus Wade was overturned,” Lichter told the crowd at the start of the rally. “No, of course not, we are not done. We will keep marching until abortion is not only illegal but unthinkable. We have so much work left to do.”

Although Patriot Front at points, seemed to get some support from attendees at the march, including several young men who walked by the masked white supremacists and gave them fist bumps, the messaging from March for Life brass indicated that they were uneasy with the group’s presence.

Jeanne Mancini, the current president of March for Life, denounced the group’s appearance via a statement, “March for Life promotes the beauty, dignity, and worth of every human life by working to end the violence of abortion. We condemn any organization that seeks to exclude a person or group of people based on the color of their skin or any other characteristic.”

