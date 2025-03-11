News by Sharelle Burt West Virginia Republicans Feel Bamboozled By Trump West Virginia was one of Trump's largest victories of the 2024 presidential election, winning over 70% of the vote in November 2024.







Federal employees in West Virginia who voted for President Donald Trump are feeling the pain after several became unemployed due to job cuts at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk.

One video went viral of Jennifer Piggott, the once-proud Trump supporter who sported a Trump flag on her porch, saying she feels betrayed by the Republican president since losing her civil service job in February 2025. She was one of more than 125 people who were terminated by the Treasury Department’s Bureau of Fiscal Service in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Piggott claims in conversations with people that some project that she “knew it was coming,” but she claims she had no idea. “There’s always that back and forth conversation now like ‘you knew this was coming,’ but we didn’t,” Piggott said.

“Nobody that I’ve talked to understood the devastation that having this administration in office would do to our lives.”

Federal job cuts have shaken up a West Virginia community that overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Political analysts are examining signs of a possible backlash in Republican strongholds where the government-slashing efforts of Trump are beginning to hit home https://t.co/bhNOn3P4DU pic.twitter.com/mT3YGJtgBo — Reuters (@Reuters) March 8, 2025

The Mountain State was one of Trump’s largest victories in the 2024 presidential election, with over 70% of the vote in November 2024. Now, one of the states that supported him the most is questioning his plans.

“As much as I think that President Trump is doing wonderful things for the country in some regards, I don’t understand this at all,” Piggott said, who recently scored a promotion from her job after five years. Her new position made her a target for the Trump administration, which sought to eliminate thousands of probationary federal workers, such as new hires, but not limited to existing workers moving from one role to another, according to Reuters.

Comments on social media pointed the blame at Piggott and other supporters. @cheers2winecom said on X that they are only complaining because it now affects them. “Everyone reacts when they are personally affected!” he wrote.

Another video viewer claimed they had no sympathy for the demographic, saying, “Next time use ur brain.” At the same time, @michaelt1250 feels supporters are mad because they thought the indicted businessman’s policies would only affect people of color. “So sad !!! They thought Trump would only cheat and rob black and brown people,” the social media user wrote.

So sad !!! They thought Trump would only cheat and rob black and brown people. — Michael Tyler (@MichaelT1250) March 8, 2025

Following the federal job cuts, workers were seen protesting in front of the Fiscal Service buildings in downtown Parkersburg in collaboration with the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia. Executive Director Eli Baumwell said the protests are more so about DOGE being an unsanctioned agency with no right to track the government’s finances. Baumwell also highlighted a government pattern of “creating agencies for appropriating funds.”

Elected officials like Wood County Democratic Party Chair Jeff Fox feel the same way. Fox told WTAP that he shares the same concerns as the people of West Virginia. “We’re just concerned about the possible cutting of jobs and laying off of people,” he said.

“Our area’s economy has been struggling for 60 years. We’re in a very precipitous spot.”

