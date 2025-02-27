Entrepreneurship by Daron Pressley How Entrepreneurs Can Leverage the DOGE ‘What Did You Do Last Week?’ Email for Growth For entrepreneurs, the now infamous email can be a motivational tool.







One unexpected tool that can help small business owners stay accountable is the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) now infamous ‘What Did You Do Last Week?’ email. While some may see it as an unnecessary bureaucratic check-in, wise entrepreneurs can turn it into a robust accountability system that drives consistent action and results.

Entrepreneurs often dream of the freedom of running their businesses—no boss, rigid schedules, or micromanagement. However, as legendary sales and business mentors emphasize, this freedom is also the biggest challenge. Entrepreneurs frequently struggle with self-management, which is why accountability is crucial.

The Entrepreneur’s Self-Management Problem

Many entrepreneurs are terrible bosses—to themselves. A well-known business mentor famously said, “Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment.” Yet, when no one is watching, letting things slide is easy. Entrepreneurs must create their structure, unlike traditional employees, who have managers who set deadlines.

A key principle of success teaches that successful entrepreneurs don’t just rely on motivation; they rely on systems of accountability that ensure progress whether they feel like working or not. The DOGE email can be a blessing in disguise. Instead of treating it as an annoying task, entrepreneurs should use it to track their actions, measure productivity, and refine their approach to success.

Here’s how you can transform this simple email into an accountability powerhouse:

1. Use It to Build the Habit of Reflection

Many small business owners are so caught up in the day-to-day grind that they don’t take time to assess progress. A well-known thought leader in personal development often emphasized the importance of thinking time—evaluating what’s working and what’s not. The DOGE email forces you to pause and ask, “Did I move my business forward last week?”

Action Step: Treat this email as a built-in weekly business review. Before responding each week, list your key wins, challenges, and next steps.

2. Turn It into a Self-Management System

One of the greatest lessons in entrepreneurship is that entrepreneurs must manage themselves like employees—setting expectations and holding themselves accountable. If you struggle with consistency, use the DOGE email to set clear objectives.

Action Step: Before the week starts, write down three to five key goals. At the end of the week, compare your progress to those goals and use that as the foundation for your response.

3. Use It as a Motivation Tool

A famous motivational speaker once said, “You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” Seeing progress, even small wins, builds momentum. If you consistently document your weekly accomplishments, you’ll start noticing patterns—what’s working, what’s not, and where you excel.

Action Step: Keep a running log of all your “What Did You Do Last Week?” responses. Review it monthly to track growth and adjust your strategy.

4. Identify Time Wasters and Productivity Killers

It’s easy to stay busy but not productive. The 80/20 rule reminds us that 80% of results come from 20% of activities. The DOGE email can help you pinpoint whether you’re spending time on income-generating activities or just busy work.

Action Step: If you consistently struggle to report meaningful progress, ask yourself: Am I focusing on high-impact activities? If not, it’s time to shift priorities.

5. Leverage It for Business Growth and Scaling

A disciplined entrepreneur is a scalable entrepreneur. If you ever plan to expand, hire employees, or attract investors, demonstrating a consistent track record of progress is invaluable. Treating this email as a performance log builds a habit of structured reporting, which will be essential as you grow.

Action Step: Use your weekly responses to create a progress report to help you secure funding, pitch partnerships, or make key business decisions.

Final Thoughts: Turn Accountability into a Competitive Advantage

Most entrepreneurs resist external accountability. The greatest business minds knew that the most successful business owners embraced it. The DOGE email is not just a government formality—it’s an opportunity. An opportunity to track, measure, and grow your business with more consistency and discipline than your competitors.

Use it as a tool to sharpen your focus, improve your productivity, and ultimately build a business that thrives. After all, what gets measured gets improved. The question is—what did you do last week? And more importantly, how will you make next week even better?

