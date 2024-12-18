News by Sharelle Burt Herschel Walker Added To Trump’s Cabinet As Ambassador To the Bahamas Thought we were done with him?!







CBS News reports that President-elect Donald Trump nominated failed Senate hopeful Herschel Walker to become the United States Ambassador to the Bahamas in a social media post.

Trump used the Truth Social post on Dec. 17 to celebrate Walker’s commitment to the country’s youth. “I am pleased to nominate Herschel Walker as United States Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas,” he wrote. “Herschel has spent decades serving as an Ambassador to our Nation’s youth, our men and women in the Military, and athletes at home and abroad.”

Donald Trump tapped Herschel Walker as Ambassador to the Bahamas.



Clown. Show. pic.twitter.com/IQI6aWqqoq — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 18, 2024

The announcement sent shockwaves throughout social media as users reminded others how Walker used his time in the spotlight to spout dangerous rhetoric amid a controversial past. During his senatorial campaign against Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, he claimed his resume was impressive compared to Warnock’s and former President Obama’s. He even taunted Obama for “never signing any checks.”

Herschel Walker on Obama (2022): I'll put my resume against his any time of the day. pic.twitter.com/0o9siKxNQ1 — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) December 18, 2024

Then there was a time Walker pulled out a fake police badge — labeled by moderators as a “prop” — to project his willingness to work with police officers when Warnock called him out for allegedly threatening a shootout with police.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D): “One thing I have not done — I have never pretended to be a police officer, and I’ve never threatened a shootout with the police.”



In response, Herschel Walker (R) pulled out a prop badge: “I am work with many police officers.” pic.twitter.com/Wyh6oYD9zB — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) October 14, 2022

Despite several controversies, including two women claiming that Walker paid for them to get abortions while he was running an anti-abortion campaign, Trump continued to push the idea of putting the former Georgia Bulldog running back in charge of a new missile defense shield prior to his 2024 presidential victory, according to The Hill.

Like other cabinet members, Walker will face Senate confirmation before taking on Bahama ambassador duties, which has not happened in nearly 10 years. The last person nominated for the role was Cassandra Butts by Barack Obama in 2014. However, her nomination was never considered for a vote by the Senate. Trump’s first-term nomination faced scrutiny and controversy.

Doug Manchester was nominated in 2017 for the ambassador role, but the process was stalled for over two years after evidence of a potential pay-to-play scheme emerged in 2019. Manchester withdrew his nomination, and Trump nominated William Douglass in 2020. It didn’t last long, as President Joe Biden withdrew Douglass’s name after taking office. Calvin Smyre was later considered but has still not been confirmed by the Senate.

