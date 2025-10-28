October 28, 2025
Trump Teases Unconstitutional Third Term; MAGA Loyalists Boast On Having A Plan
In a recent interview, Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon, said 'people need to get accommodated' to the fact that Trump will be president again in 2028.
If things on Capitol Hill aren’t scary enough.
After boasting on Air Force One about receiving “perfect” MRI results, President Donald Trump teased the idea of serving a third term in the White House, saying he “would love to do it” since he has “the best numbers ever.”
He then ranted against Democratic Congresswomen Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling them “low IQ.”
According to The New York Times, the Constitution sets a two-term limit for presidents. The 22nd Amendment states “no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice,” regardless of whether the terms are consecutive.
Seeing how the Trump administration and its MAGA loyalists have found loopholes to manipulate decades-old legislation, it should come as no surprise that the president and his supporters have continued to keep the idea alive.
In a recent interview, Trump’s former strategist, Steven Bannon, said that “people need to get accommodated” to the fact that Trump will be president again in 2028, even though he is the oldest person ever elected to the presidency. Bannon said the American people need him to be president.
When asked about the 22nd Amendment, Bannon said there is already a plan to get around that.
“There’s many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we will lay out what the plan is, but there’s a plan, and President Trump will be the president in 2028,” he said.
This is not the first time the indicted politician has flirted with the idea of a third term. In 2020, before losing to Joe Biden, he raised the idea during a stop in Nevada
“Fifty-two days from now, we’re going to win Nevada, and we’re going to win four more years in the White House,” he said. “And then after that, we’ll negotiate, right? Because we’re probably—based on the way we were treated—we are probably entitled to another four after that.”
In an effort to make light of the situation, social media users used Bannon and Trump’s logic against them.
“If Trump can seek a third term, Obama can too, right?,” @jojofromjerz wrote.
While some of the president’s most loyal followers have supported the idea, others have expressed that it’s not going to happen.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) answered questions about the narrative and said,” I don’t see the path for that.” “It’s been a great run, but I think the president knows, and he and I’ve talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution.”
