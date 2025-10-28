News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Teases Unconstitutional Third Term; MAGA Loyalists Boast On Having A Plan In a recent interview, Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon, said 'people need to get accommodated' to the fact that Trump will be president again in 2028.







If things on Capitol Hill aren’t scary enough.

After boasting on Air Force One about receiving “perfect” MRI results, President Donald Trump teased the idea of serving a third term in the White House, saying he “would love to do it” since he has “the best numbers ever.”

He then ranted against Democratic Congresswomen Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling them “low IQ.”

Trump on a third term: "I would love to do it. I have the best numbers ever. Am I not ruling it out? You'll have to tell me." pic.twitter.com/8tsuvIOeVf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2025

According to The New York Times, the Constitution sets a two-term limit for presidents. The 22nd Amendment states “no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice,” regardless of whether the terms are consecutive.

Seeing how the Trump administration and its MAGA loyalists have found loopholes to manipulate decades-old legislation, it should come as no surprise that the president and his supporters have continued to keep the idea alive.

In a recent interview, Trump’s former strategist, Steven Bannon, said that “people need to get accommodated” to the fact that Trump will be president again in 2028, even though he is the oldest person ever elected to the presidency. Bannon said the American people need him to be president.

When asked about the 22nd Amendment, Bannon said there is already a plan to get around that.

“There’s many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we will lay out what the plan is, but there’s a plan, and President Trump will be the president in 2028,” he said.

BANNON: “Trump will be president in 2028 and get a third term. People oughta get accommodated with that.”



“What about the constitution?”



BANNON: “He’s a vehicle of divine providence.”



(PSA: Believe them. He is not joking.) pic.twitter.com/3Va1gedbxT — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 23, 2025

This is not the first time the indicted politician has flirted with the idea of a third term. In 2020, before losing to Joe Biden, he raised the idea during a stop in Nevada

“Fifty-two days from now, we’re going to win Nevada, and we’re going to win four more years in the White House,” he said. “And then after that, we’ll negotiate, right? Because we’re probably—based on the way we were treated—we are probably entitled to another four after that.”

In an effort to make light of the situation, social media users used Bannon and Trump’s logic against them.

“If Trump can seek a third term, Obama can too, right?,” @jojofromjerz wrote.

If Trump can seek a third term, Obama can too, right? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 28, 2025

While some of the president’s most loyal followers have supported the idea, others have expressed that it’s not going to happen.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) answered questions about the narrative and said,” I don’t see the path for that.” “It’s been a great run, but I think the president knows, and he and I’ve talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution.”

