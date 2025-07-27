Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Trump Threatens To Prosecute Kamala Harris, Oprah In Latest Epstein Scandal Distraction Trump has accused the former Vice President of paying for celebrity endorsements during her 2024 presidential campaign







Trump has unleashed his newest round of distractions, this time going after Kamala Harris and Oprah, as he seemingly tries to quiet the chatter surrounding his involvement in the Epstein files.

Trump has accused the former Vice President of paying for celebrity endorsements during her 2024 presidential campaign. He went on Truth Social to emphasize his claims that Harris paid her high-profile supporters, such as Beyoncé, Oprah, and Al Sharpton, to speak during her campaign trail.

“YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out,” wrote the President, as reported by The Hill.

He continued, “Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Trump then spouted figures of how much each celebrity allegedly earned for their speaking engagement, including a lofty $11 million to Beyoncé and $3 million to Oprah. However, all parties have adamantly denied receiving any money to voice their support for Harris and her historic campaign.

Trump’s campaign did receive $288 million in donations from Elon Musk for the 2024 election, according to The Washington Post.

According to The Daily Beast, his verbal attacks then extended to Oprah as his promoted the conspiracy theory regarding Harris. He noted how she attended Harris’ final rally before the November election, threatening potential legal action against her.

The suggested prosecution comes as Trump and his team try to distract his voter base away from the Epstein files controversy. Despite calls to reveal the files to the public, Trump has thus far refused to do so, with many under suspicion that his name remains prominent within them.

This diversion follows another one prompted by Trump’s director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. Recently, as BLACK ENTERPRISE reported, Gabbard sought to prosecute former President Barack Obama and his former officials for allegedly falsifying intel on Russian election interference.

As for his attacks on Oprah, the former media friends have been on the outs since Trump launched his political career. In November 2024, Trump called the OWN founder a “major divider” for the country.

