News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Threatens To ‘Take Out’ Iran ‘In One Night’ As War Goes Into Week Six As the threats increased, fear on social media started to spread, concerned if the president is considering leveling the country with a nuclear weapon.







President Donald Trump made a bold claim on how the U.S. can “take out” the entire country of Iran in “one night” ahead of April 7 at 8 p.m. ET – the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Fortune reports.

The escalation came during a White House press conference that celebrated the combat rescue of two downed F-15E airmen during the Easter weekend and ended with Trump saying that the U.S. is going to be the one charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz. Heightening his final ultimatum –open the strait or lose your infrastructure, Trump said, “After that, they’re gonna have no bridges. They’re gonna have no power plants, Stone Ages.”

As the threats increased, fear on social media started to spread, concerned if the president is considering leveling the country with a nuclear weapon.

Most feel Trump is likely talking about disrupting Iran’s electrical grid as the U.S. has a weapon designed for such purposes called the graphite bomb, nicknamed the “blackout bomb.” However, his Truth Social post seemingly paints a different picture. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” the president of the United States wrote April 7 at 8:06 a.m.

“However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight….”

The president of the United States, 8:06 am ET, threatens Iran: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.“ pic.twitter.com/JRusY97fGB — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) April 7, 2026

The president also indicated what military forces are considering, referencing the January 2026 raid that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

“If you look at what we did with Maduro, we went into a military compound, massive, with thousands and thousands of soldiers, and within a matter of minutes … he was in the back of these planes,” Trump said.

However, the U.S. isn’t the only one making threats. According to CNN, senior Iranian officials issued threats of their own, saying the strait will remain blocked until Iran receives payment for war damages.

Since Trump has already declared that the US is the “winner” in the war so far, another senior Iranian security source, said the country has provided him a strategic defeat and that his increased rhetoric toward Iranians simply reflects a loss of control over the conflict.

The source also said Tehran has made it “clear” that the Strait of Hormuz “will not return to its prior condition unless the war is permanently stopped.”

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