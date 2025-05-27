News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Celebrates Memorial Day By Bashing Biden and Outlining His Embarrassing 2nd Term ‘Accomplishments’ Trump started his holiday by referring to Biden and his administration as “scum” who tried to destroy the country in a lengthy rant with limited punctuation.







President Donald Trump spent his first Memorial Day of his second presidential term both online and outside as he honored fallen military members and took jabs at former President Joe Biden.

Before making a speech at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Trump started his holiday by referring to Biden and his administration as “scum” who tried to destroy the country in a lengthy rant with limited punctuation. The 47th president claimed the Biden-Harris administration “allowed 21 million people to illegally enter our country” and blamed judges “who are on a mission to keep murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang members and released prisoners from all over the world, in our country.”

Trump’s Memorial Day message to America is disgraceful, unhinged, and the rant of a mentally deranged madman. Just more proof he’s completely unfit to hold the office of President. pic.twitter.com/Tr43glYSl9 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 26, 2025

Once he got those feelings off his chest, Trump switched gears while standing at the podium while being supported by Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Trump doubled down on his support of Hegseth, who has had several troubled hours on the job since taking office, labeling him as “a tough cookie” who “went through a lot.”

Afterwards, he finally paid homage to the fallen service members and their gold-star families, celebrating them for their sacrifice that has shaped the country’s history.

“Their valor gave us the freest, greatest, and most noble republic ever to exist on the face of the Earth,” Trump said.

“A republic that I am fixing after a long and hard four years, that was a hard four years we went through,” he said to cheers.

However, the honor was short-lived as minutes later, he derailed from his speech script to talk about his seemingly favorite subject: himself.

As the country prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Trump took the time to highlight his happiness that Biden defeated him in 2020 and how he has “everything,” outlining the World Cup coming to several cities in 2026. “In some ways, I’m glad I missed that second term where it was, because I wouldn’t be your president for that,” he said.

“Most important of all, in addition, we have the World Cup and we have the Olympics. Can you imagine [if] I missed that four years? And now look what I have. I have everything – amazing, the way things work out. God did that, I believe that too.”

On Memorial Day, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Donald Trump brags about the World Cup, the Olympics and the 250 year anniversary of the start of the Revolution:

“Look what I have. I have everything… God did that. God did it.”



Disgrace has lost its meaning. pic.twitter.com/PEnZl8O1cp — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) May 26, 2025

The indicted politician is known for deviating from the script, talking about himself, and offering unprecedented advice to those who didn’t ask. His Memorial Day speech came just two days after giving the commencement service remarks to the graduates at the US Military Academy at West Point.

While wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, according to CNN, Trump spoke about the importance of not marrying “trophy wives” and touched on the graduates being the first to serve in the “golden age” of the military.

“The job of the U.S. armed forces is not to host drag shows, to transform foreign cultures (and) spread democracy to everybody around the world at the point of a gun,” the president said.

“The military’s job is to dominate any foe and annihilate any threat to America, anywhere, anytime and any place.”

