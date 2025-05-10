Politics by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Trump Admin To Fly In White South African Refugees While Forcing Out Other Migrants Approximately 60 white South Africans are being flown in on a chartered U.S. government plane.







Amid ongoing controversy over the forced—and reportedly unlawful—removal of migrants, reports reveal that the Trump administration is set to welcome a chartered plane of white South African immigrants into the U.S. on May 12.

According to The Washington Post, approximately 60 white South Africans, labeled as refugees, will touch down in Washington, D.C., via a State Department-chartered plane. The refugees that are arriving in the United States next week have allegedly faced racial discrimination in their home country, and the president has approved for them to be relocated outside Virginia to 10 states.

The South Africans will be flying into Dulles International Airport, where they will be met by federal and Virginia officials who will announce them at a ceremonial news conference.

“The U.S. government is prioritizing the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees, and [the Office of Refugee Resettlement] is coordinating services to ensure they receive the support they need from the very initial days of their arrival,” Miro Marinovich, who is in charge of the Refugee Program Bureau at the Department of Health and Human Services, stated in an email to federal officials last week. “The first flight of Afrikaner refugees is set to arrive on Monday, May 12.”

No reason was given by the government on why this is being allowed, and specifically, why this particular group of South Africans is being labeled refugees. The media outlet has reported that a memo obtained by them from the State Department claims that most of them have “witnessed or experienced extreme violence with a racial nexus.”

However, a statement was released by the Republic of South Africa’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation disputing the classification the United States used as a reason to call these South Africans refugees.

“We reiterate that allegations of discrimination are unfounded. The South Africa Police Services statistics on farm related crimes do not support allegations of violent crime targeted at farmers generally or any particular race,” said Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in a written statement. “There are sufficient structures available within South Africa to address concerns of discrimination. Moreover, even if there are allegations of discrimination, it is our view that these do not meet the threshold of persecution required under domestic and international refugee law.”

Critics have blasted the Trump Administration for their refusal to allow refugees from other regions the same courtesy.

Trump and Musk are about to give refugee status to 60 white South Africans — who do not need it — while Trump locks up and deports refugees here who face genuine dangers in other countries.⁰

This is the sick global apartheid policy being adopted by this lawless administration.… pic.twitter.com/hDN3qbk9Fe — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 9, 2025

Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, also responded to the criticism the administration is facing. “What’s happening in South Africa fits the textbook definition of why the refugee program was created.”

“This is persecution based on a protected characteristic, in this case, race. This is race-based persecution.”

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Administration Offering $1K to Illegal Migrants Who Voluntarily Leave The United States