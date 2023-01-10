Trump’s Minion, Diamond of ‘Diamond & Silk’ Dead at 51

The controversial ride or die, rabble-rouser known as “Diamond” who supported former President Donald Trump and his lies, has died “unexpectedly.”
Diamond, born, Lynette Hardaway, is now stumping on the other side in the upper room after she “passed away at her home” on Monday, the Daily Beast reports. Trump reportedly announced the news on his Truth Social site.
“Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out,” Trump wrote.
On Twitter, the pro-Trump duo’s official Twitter account which Diamond shared with her sister Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, announced the news and released a statement.
The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA.
“Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity,” read a statement on a fundraising page for her memorial.
The Black conservatives seemed to have issues with the same network that has been accused many times over the years about its racist slants in national news coverage.
Diamond and Silk were hired by Fox News to produce videos for its streaming platform, Fox Nation. The pair was let go in late April, after spreading coronavirus conspiracy theories and stating that the death count of COVID-19 was an attempt to make President Donald Trump look bad.