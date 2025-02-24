Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump’s New Housing Lead Is ‘Ready to Rebuild’ and ‘Revitalize American Communities’ Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner promises government accountability and to tackle the housing crisis.







President Donald Trump’s new housing lead, Scott Turner, is ready to rebuild and revitalize American communities. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner promised government accountability and to tackle the housing crisis.

“We will be mission-minded at HUD, so I’m ready. I’m ready to do the work,” Turner said. “I’m ready to rebuild and revitalize American communities and ensure everyone has the opportunity to achieve the American dream.”

As The Daily Signal pointed out, Turner spoke from his own personal experience. He told the audience that his 24-year-old son questioned if he would be able to afford to buy a home. He also noted that young people he mentors share the same sentiments. Turner vowed that he would make the government more efficient and productive in addressing the housing problem.

“We will take inventory to see which programs that we have that are serving you and which programs we have that are not serving you,” he added. “As stewards of the American taxpayer, we will be detailed and deliberate about every single dollar we spend to serve all American communities, rural, tribal, and urban.”

Who Is Housing Lead Scott Turner?

The former NFL player cornerback is the only Black American on Trump’s cabinet team. He ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during Trump’s first term. Turner thanked his predecessor, Dr. Ben Carson, a Black man who also served as HUD Secretary during Trump’s first term in office, who he said mentored him when he was executive director for the council.

During his speech, Turner confirmed that he would apply the concept of federalism.

“HUD will partner with local leaders, local leaders who know what their communities need to rebuild their lives and livelihoods, rather than imposing top-down solutions from Washington bureaucrats,” he said. “My only goal is to do what’s right by the American people.”

