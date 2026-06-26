Politics by Sidnee Michelle What’s Inside Trump’s Proposed Welcome Packages For White South African Refugees This move has intensified scrutiny over the administration’s immigration priorities as refugee admissions from many other countries remain restricted.







The Trump administration is preparing welcome packages for white South African refugees that include patriotic materials, educational resources, and an Android tablet. This move has intensified scrutiny over the administration’s immigration priorities as refugee admissions from many other countries remain restricted, The New York Times reports.

According to the outlet, government planning documents show the packages are intended for Afrikaners admitted through a refugee initiative created after President Donald Trump alleged white South Africans face racial persecution and violence. South African officials and independent experts have disputed those claims, saying there is no evidence of a genocide targeting the country’s white minority.

The proposed welcome kits include an American flag, copies of the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence, an Android tablet, a report produced by Trump’s 1776 Commission, and educational materials from PragerU. The package also contains a children’s book criticizing South Africa’s post-apartheid government by alleging it favors the country’s Black majority, according to documents.

A letter included in the package states: “The Trump administration understands America’s immigration system must put the U.S. citizen first, and only welcome in those who will assimilate into the American way of life and preserve our borders, language, culture, traditions, and ideals.”

The letter continues: “To welcome you to America and help you accustomate [sic] to our heritage, we have provided various educational resources to support your day-to-day life and expand your knowledge of American history and values.”

The administration has largely suspended refugee admissions from several conflict-affected regions while expediting applications from white South Africans, prompting criticism from immigration advocates who argue the policy reflects unequal treatment among refugee populations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly rejected Trump’s allegations, calling them “untrue statements” about the country. Critics have also questioned the use of taxpayer funds for the proposed welcome packages, noting that refugees entering the United States have not historically received comparable government-issued gifts.

The Trump administration has not publicly announced when the welcome packages would be distributed, and officials told The New York Times the proposal remains under review.

RELATED CONTENT: Almost All Refugees Who Entered U.S. In 2026 Are From South Africa As Trump Prioritizes White Afrikaners