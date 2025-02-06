Women by Stacy Jackson Ts Madison Starter House Offers Safe Space For Black Trans Women Residents of the Ts Madison Starter House have access to psychological support, health and wellness care, and business workshops.







Grammy-winning artist Ts Madison is the blueprint for the Ts Madison Starter House, a first-of-its-kind program centered on fostering and investing in Black trans women in the South.

In partnership with award-winning activist Dominique Morgan, the initiative supports Black trans women in Atlanta as they navigate the transition from survival sex work. “We want to make sure that the girls are protected,” Madison said on a Jan. 30 episode of The Tamron Hall Show.

“What I built in the world, it’s not just for me. It’s for everybody.”

Madison and Morgan announced the Ts Madison Starter House on May 31, 2024, during the NAESM conference. The mission of the initiative addresses statistics that highlight the high rates of poverty, discrimination, and violence Black trans women in the South face. According to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s “Survey of Transgender Women in Metro Atlanta, 2019-2020,” Black trans women faced the heaviest HIV burden. Respondents reported patterns of abuse, difficulty finding work, and being denied housing and healthcare.

Madison, who also transitioned from survival sex work, told Forbes BLK, “When I first came up with the idea to donate my first house to charity, I thought about how I moved to Atlanta homeless, broke, poor, sick from silicone poisoning, and with no sense of direction or place to go. One of my trans sisters took me in and became like a second mother to me. She motivated me and gave me the tools to start over and make it on my own.”

The Ts Madison Starter House is a haven for Black trans women and offers support as these women heal and strive to fulfill their aspirations and become innovative leaders. The initiative empowers Black queer and trans liberation and celebrates the leadership of Black trans women through its holistic approach. In partnership with NAESM, the program provides residents of the Starter House with psychological support, health and wellness care, and workshops centered on business plan development and project management. Program participants are considered “stakeholders” to acknowledge their role in the Black queer and trans liberation movement.

“Our goal is to create a lasting impact that extends beyond immediate relief and fosters long-term empowerment and socio-economic growth within the Black queer community,” said Morgan, who is the director of The Fund for Trans Generations at Borealis Philanthropy.

In August 2024, Madison gave Instagram followers a tour of her first home, which she repurposed to host the program’s residents.

Primary providers and partners of the Ts Madison Starter House include NAESM, Inc., Borealis Philanthropy, The Fund for Trans Generations, and the Flower Crown Project. The program is also supported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. Supporters can donate to the program or volunteer their time as mentors, healthcare providers, or educators.

