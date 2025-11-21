News by Mary Spiller TSA Wants to Include $18 Fee For Plane Travelers Without REAL ID The fee would cover the cost of TSA’s upgraded verification technology.







Air travelers who show up to airport checkpoints without a REAL ID or passport could soon face an additional cost under a new federal proposal. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to introduce an $18 identity-verification fee as part of a broader shift toward biometric screening, according to a rule slated for publication in the Federal Register.

Under the proposal, passengers missing the required identification would be processed through TSA’s upgraded verification system, which uses a combination of biometric and biographical data to confirm identity before granting access to the checkpoint. The agency says the fee would help offset the cost of deploying and maintaining the technology.

According to the notice, the payment would give travelers clearance to pass through TSA checkpoints for up to 10 days, allowing them to fly again within that window without an additional charge.

TSA has not indicated when the system will go into effect, but the publishing of the proposed rule will trigger a public comment period. The agency emphasized that the process does not guarantee “that an individual’s identity will be verified or that the individual will be provided access to the sterile area of the airport.”

Travelers using the alternative system may also encounter longer screening times or added security steps.

The shift is intended to replace TSA’s current manual identity-verification process. Officials say the enhanced system will make identity checks quicker and more efficient while also strengthening security. The agency notes that the $18 fee is non-refundable and tied solely to the resources required to support the upgraded technology.

The move comes as federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act—passed by Congress in 2005 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission—finally took effect in May after years of delays. The law requires states to issue driver’s licenses and IDs that meet federal security standards for use in domestic air travel.

A TSA spokesperson described the proposed rule to ABC News as part of the broader effort to complete REAL ID implementation. The spokesperson added that TSA is coordinating with “stakeholders and partners to ensure both security and efficiency at our checkpoints,” and that additional updates will be released soon.

