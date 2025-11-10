News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former TSA Agent Gives Back To Airport Workers, Raising Funds For Free Gas Amid Gov Shutdown The fundraiser aims to help airport workers feel supported and seen as they work without pay.







A former TSA agent is giving back to his old coworkers, organizing a fundraiser to help them with an essential bill.

In the midst of the longest government shutdown in United States history, Caleb Harmon-Marshall empathized with what current airport workers are experiencing. Most have not received a full pay check since the shutdown started Oct. 1.

Harmon-Marshall decided to step in to alleviate one bill for these essential workers, encouraging the local Atlanta community to also take part in the cause. In collaboration with Caliber Car Wash, Harmon-Marshall hosted a free car wash and gas cards giveaway at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport Nov. 5.

TSA officers not only got a squeaky clean ride, but funds to help fill up its tank while their paychecks remain paused. While not absolving all problems, Harmon-Marshall hopes the measure makes TSA officers feel supported during this unprecedented time.

“They’re feeling unseen…They’re feeling unheard,” organizer Caleb Harmon-Marshall, who is the founder of the travel newsletter Gate Access, told WANF. “They’re feeling forgotten because they’re going through this.”

The donation page, launched through Harmon-Marshall’s own travel newsletter, Gate Access, has raised almost half of its $10K goal. According to its description, the money will go toward $50 gas cards for all TSA officers they reach, with plans to extend this charitable gesture to other airports beyond Atlanta. Harmon-Marshall opted to help out with transportation after hearing about how that heavily impacted people’s ability to get to work.

“The most significant pain point I’m hearing nationwide is transportation costs,” he told the Washington Post.

In the weeks since the government shutdown, the lack of pay has forced many airport workers to call out. While essentially required to report for duty, many have been unable to due to insufficient funds to buy gas. Staffing shortages from Air Traffic Controllers, also impacted by the loss of their paychecks, have even led to reductions in flights across the country.

Other airport workers shared that current conditions have rightfully left them uneasy.

“It’s not a good feeling,” shared Philip Simmons to WANF. “Sometimes you wonder, okay, if you’re going to impact somebody, why are they impacting us?”

As they continue to show up despite paused compensation, Harmon-Marshall is inspiring others to show their appreciation for all airport workers during this time.

