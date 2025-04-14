TSA Ups The Travel Size On These 11 Items

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will allow passengers to now travel with 11 new items at any size.

TSA approved this list following new technology installed at security checkpoints, according to The Mirror. Now, travellers need not to fear if these items fit the standard 3.4 oz or less policy, and can even skip placing them in a quart-size plastic bag.

Rolling out across the nation’s busiest airports, computed tomography (CT) scanners will help TSA officers fully analyze the content placed in bottles at the airport. Given this, the TSA has removed the size restrictions on popular items taken on trips, including breast milk and baby formula.

These items include over-the-counter medications and prescription medicines that are in gel, liquid, and aerosol form. Now, those with medical needs will not have to take as much precaution to avoid triggering security concerns while flying. Moreover, those with refrigerated medicines can bring on their accompanying ice packs without issue as well.

Items outside the medical use include wet batteries, liquid-filled teethers, and fresh eggs. For those wanting to transport their aquatic pets, live fish transported in water can come aboard, too. Travelers carrying biological specimens will also see less of a headache as they enter security.

The incorporation of the CT scanners will help increase efficiency while in the security checkpoints, thus decreasing time spent getting one’s bag searched. The scanners create a 3-D image the inside of one’s luggage, increasing officers’ awareness of its contents and making physical searches less necessary.

Since the creation of the TSA in 2001, the limitations on liquids served as a counter-terrorism measure. The 100 milliliter maximum helped eliminate threats of liquid explosives. The amount remains the most for an explosive that could go off inside an aircraft without causing monumental damage.

Those with duty-free items can also travel with ease. Products sealed in a tamper-evident bag can also speed past security. Parents with little children and infants can bring food and drinks to soothe their little one as well.

However, the new technology is still currently in operations at New York’s JFK, Los Angeles’ LAX, and Atlanta’s International airports. Luckily for upcoming travelers, the rollout to new airports will continue throughout the year.

RELATED CONTENT: Haiti’s Antoine Simon Airport Welcomes International Flights Amid Port-Au-Prince Unrest