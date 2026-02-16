HBCU by Mary Spiller Tubi Debuts HBCU Film Hub, Spotlighting Black Student Filmmakers For Black History Month The partnership with HBCU First LOOK Film Festival launches during Black History Month, expanding national access for emerging storytellers.







Streaming service Tubi has unveiled a new slate of films created by students and graduates of Historically Black colleges and Universities, marking the launch of its partnership with the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival during Black History Month.

The platform released 20 films as part of the initial rollout, delivering on plans first shared in November at the festival’s annual awards ceremony. At that event, founder Sheila Eldridge announced a collaboration with Tubi designed to give rising Black filmmakers broader visibility through a national streaming outlet.

Eldridge, a Howard University graduate and CEO of Miles Ahead Entertainment, described the partnership as a turning point for creators from HBCUs, calling it “a milestone for Black creatives.” The initiative aims to elevate voices that have traditionally faced barriers in film and television.

In addition to the 20 newly available titles, the dedicated streaming hub — branded “HBCU First Look” — is expected to feature more than 100 films from HBCU-affiliated creators. The collection spans documentaries, scripted projects, and experimental works from institutions including Morehouse College, Howard University, Florida A&M University, and Spelman College. The films explore themes ranging from student life to deeply personal narratives and broader cultural stories.

Tubi, known for its expansive digital catalog and growing original programming, said the partnership reflects an effort to connect with emerging filmmakers earlier in their careers. By providing a free, widely accessible platform, the company hopes to offer both exposure and sustainable opportunities for independent artists.

Among the highlighted selections is “HIM+,” a first-place short film written by Florida A&M alumnus Chazriq Clarke. Other featured projects include a documentary about the 15th Annual Café Mocha Salute THEM Awards ,directed by Lee Solomon, along with experimental pieces such as “Echo Of 22” by L. Palmer and “Timeless” by Dr. Shaina Thomas.

Eldridge’s career in media began under the mentorship of Cathy Hughes at WHUR-FM. She has since collaborated with major brands and cultural institutions, maintaining a focus on Black storytelling throughout her work.

Founded to create a professional pipeline for HBCU creatives, the festival now engages more than 15,000 students and alumni annually and drew over 700 submissions last year — evidence, organizers say, of growing demand for platforms centered on Black voices.

