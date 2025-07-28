Career by Sharelle B. McNair Employees Label Education Benefits Like Tuition Reimbursement As ‘Life-Changing’ The amount varies as most employers offer assistance reimbursement up to $5,250 per year since that amount equates to being tax-deductible.







While employees struggle with their employers’ lack of pivotal benefits, others are celebrating them for benefits like tuition reimbursement, which has been proven to be a game changer, Associated Press reports.

In addition to the cost of higher education being unattainable for some, education benefits through an employer have been labeled as life-changing for those struggling to get ahead or others seeking a change. “It’s completely changed the course of my life,” Julius Mosley, a worker for telecommunications company Spectrum, said. “It’s truly a blessing to be able to do this.”

Mosley was once working an unfilled job as a truck driver and was looking for a change in order to spend more time at home with his teenage son. He decided to take a job as a customer service representative at Spectrum, which offered job-related courses for free. Once he decided he wanted to take the leadership route, the company paid for Mosley to take a 10-week front-line manager certificate course so he could learn more about managing teams.

To make matters better, the company reimbursed him for the tuition for his bachelor’s degree in leadership and organization studies. Mosley was also promoted to a management position while he took his classes online.

Data from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) revealed that close to half of public and private employers have a tuition reimbursement program for their employees. The amount varies, as most employers offer assistance reimbursement up to $5,250 per year, since that amount equates to being tax-deductible. However, major corporations like Bank of America offer tuition assistance of up to $7,500 annually.

Spectrum, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is one of the companies that gives a little wiggle room. The company also reimburses employees who are earning master’s degrees or enrolled in classes that fall outside of the prepaid program up to $10,000 per year. Amy Dufrane, CEO of the Human Resource Certification Institute, which gives credentials to HR professionals, says reimbursement promises have helped recruit millennial and Gen Z employees. “For companies who are looking to attract Generation Z and millennials, it’s a great way to bring them in because they’re keenly interested in how companies are investing in them and the benefits that are available,” Dufrane said.

Some employees aren’t as lucky, contingent on where they live, all because of Congress. A Republican-favored bill pushed to end college tuition assistance for institutions in Washington, D.C. According to WTOP, the fiscal 2026 Financial Services and Government Appropriations bill wants to cut $20 million in funding for the D.C. Tuition Assistance Grant.

With attending students being eligible for reimbursement up to $10,000, the grant helps make up part of the difference for D.C. residents who pay out-of-state tuition, as the District doesn’t have a major public university.

