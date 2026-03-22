BE Global by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tunisia Sentences Rights Activist Saadia Mosbah For Financial Crimes, Critics Call It Political Mosbah, who has emerged as a voice for human rights freedoms, will spend 8 years in prison in the North African country.







Saadia Mosbah, a leading human rights activist in Tunisia, has received a lofty prison sentence for a crime she claims she did not commit.

Authorities arrested Mosbah in May 2024 for charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment, as reported by the BBC. Now, a Tunisian court has ordered her to spend eight years in prison, as well as pay a fine of $35,000.

The 66-year-old has been the face of political opposition in Tunisia, leading the anti-racism group Mnèmty in their support of sub-Saharan migrants in the North African nation. However, this group faced tremendous backlash from national leadership, particularly the country’s authoritative president, Kais Saied.

As Saied strengthens his regime in Tunisia, Mosbah has emerged as a voice for human rights freedoms, which have become jeopardized in the country. She and her fellow activists, including her son, were found guilty as well, in a verdict that sparked international concern as an attempt to thwart their organizing.

Their legal team also called out the federal government, seemingly trying to shift blame on the migration issue to the group, especially amid the President’s upheaval of civil society groups. The President has already suspended multiple organizations dedicated to civil rights in the country, including the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights and the Association of Democratic Women.

“The verdict is a major shock, and it is part of a broader effort to dismantle civil society groups and shift responsibility for the state’s failure to address the migrant issue onto these groups,” explained Mosbah’s lawyer, Hela Ben Salem, to Reuters.

The migrant issue has placed tremendous pressure on Tunisia, as many Sub-Saharan Africans use the country as a gateway to Europe. To combat this issue, the President has implemented security measures to take down migration networks and deport migrants back south of the desert.

Mosbah’s conviction has also garnered attention from the international human rights community. Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and the World Organization Against Torture have urged Tunisian authorities to release Mosbah immediately.

Alongside health and age concerns regarding her incarceration, the organizations also called Mosbah’s conviction a move to further restrict the civil rights of Tunisians. Mosbah, her son, and the other activist jailed have maintained their innocence.

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