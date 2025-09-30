News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Maryland Woman Calls Out Tunisia Hotel After Alleged Drugging And Kidnapping 'The next thing I remember, I'm in the back of a car, and I just start opening doors, I start panicking.'







A Maryland woman is speaking out after surviving an alleged kidnapping in Tunisia, an incident she and her friend suspect may have involved their hotel.

Friends Meka and Queen returned to Montgomery County on Sept. 23 after a week in Tunis, Tunisia. In a now-viral TikTok video, Meka said that on Sept. 20, after a night out at a club, she went down to her hotel lobby to grab some tissues and was drugged and kidnapped.

“The next thing I remember, I’m in the back of a car, and I just start opening doors, I start panicking,” Meka said.

@meekmek08 I Got Kidnapped from my HOTEL! Which was @thepenthousesuites in Tunisia I CANT BELIEVE THIS I LITERALLY WAS FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE!!! Idk what they plan was for me but GOD had other plans. I’m freaked out!! ♬ original sound – Meka

Meka recalled a man sitting behind the wheel, attempting to pull her back into the car. When she screamed for help, he covered her mouth and struck her in the face and eyes.

“It’s a grown man. He’s punching me in my face or my forehead and both of my eyes,” Meka said. “So I’m like, I just keep thinking I got to get back home to my kids.”

Back at the hotel, Queen said she asked the staff where her friend had disappeared to, but they allegedly said Meka had “made a friend” and left.

“And I’m like, ‘How can she make a friend? She doesn’t speak these languages,” Queen said.

Meka fought fiercely to escape the man’s car, going “blow for blow” until she regained her freedom. Back at the hotel, Queen said she sought help from the staff, but they allegedly refused to assist.

“I have videos, they’re like walking away. They’re like, ‘This didn’t happen here. We don’t know what you’re talking about” Queen said.

The two contacted the U.S. Embassy in Tunis and met with embassy staff and local police. They are now sharing their story to raise awareness and help prevent similar attacks.

FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., said that the Penthouse Suites Hotel had not responded to requests for comment. Meanwhile, social media users are calling for an investigation into the incident and cautioning tourists in Tunisia.

RELATED CONTENT: Texas Man Arrested After Being Accused Of Keeping Girlfriend Against Her Will For 6 Months