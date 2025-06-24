Entertainment by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Tupac, D’Angelo, And Public Enemy’s Record Labels Sued By Dr. Khallid Muhammad’s Legacy Estate The three lawsuits target the companies behind tracks where Dr. Muhammad’s speeches appear and the labels that profited from their sales and distribution. Defendants include those tied to songs performed by Tupac Shakur, Public Enemy, D’Angelo, and The Vanguard.







The Estate of Dr. Khallid Abdul Muhammad has filed legal action against major hip-hop artists and record labels, citing the unauthorized use of Dr. Muhammad’s speeches, voice, and intellectual property in music spanning decades without credit, clearance, or compensation.

The three lawsuits target the companies behind tracks where Dr. Muhammad’s speeches appear and the labels that profited from their sales and distribution. Defendants include those tied to songs performed by Tupac Shakur, Public Enemy, D’Angelo, and The Vanguard.

Dr. Khallid Muhammad, a revolutionary leader, former spokesman for the Nation of Islam, and a Black Panther figure, was known for his powerful speeches and unwavering commitment to Black liberation. For years, his words have been sampled by the music industry while his name and contributions were deliberately erased from the narrative.

Below are the lawsuit case numbers, along with the corresponding songs. Listen to Dr. Khallild Muhammad’s speeches as used in these tracks and compare them to the original recordings:

• 2Pac (Interscope) “White Man’z World” (1996) Case 2:25-cv-02540

• D’Angelo (RCA) “1000 Deaths” (2014) Case 2:25-cv-03480

• Public Enemy (Def Jam) “Night of the Living Baseheads” (1988) Case 2:25-cv-02324

The Estate asserts that these songs, which collectively sold millions, won awards, and shaped hip-hop culture, used Dr. Muhammad’s voice without legal permission or compensation to his family.

Even as recently as last year, Khallid Muhammad’s voice was sampled without permission, this time by Common on his 2024 track “So Many People” (Loma Vista).

Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz, representing the Estate, made it clear: “These lawsuits are not an attack on Public Enemy, Tupac’s family, or D’Angelo. They are about accountability. The record labels and music corporations exploited Khallid Muhammad’s voice for profit, just like they’ve done to the Black artists whose songs featured him. Most of these artists don’t even own the rights to their own music. They’ve been exploited, too.”

This isn’t an isolated incident; it’s part of an ongoing pattern of exploitation.

“Khallid Muhammad should have received proper credit on these iconic records. His legacy matters. These funds will be used to fulfill his mission through schools, books, training academies, and documentaries about his life and message.”

The lawsuits seek $5 million in damages per infringement, permanent injunctions, attorneys’ fees, and the impoundment of all infringing works.

Other Artists Under Review

Formal legal letters have also been sent to Ice Cube, Common (Loma Vista), “So Many People” (2024), and Black Thought. Various projects are under legal review. The Estate is demanding documentation of any licensing, royalty payments, or legal agreements regarding Dr. Muhammad’s inclusion in their work.

“In Tupac’s case, we believe he was on his way to forming a real alliance with Dr. Muhammad before he was assassinated,” Shabazz added.

Where the Funds Will Go: Protecting Khallid Muhammad’s Legacy

Any funds recovered from this legal action will directly support the Khallid Muhammad Memorial Fund, with initiatives including:

• A National Black History Museum and Research Center

• A nationwide Black Studies curriculum for schools

• A permanent memorial and archive for revolutionary Black leaders

• Youth-focused educational programs rooted in Black self-determination

• Films, documentaries, and books about Dr. Muhammad’s life and legacy

“Trump cut funding for African American institutions,” the Estate said. “So, the family is building their own. This is about mission, not just money.” “The industry has profited off his words for decades,” said Shabazz. “That era of exploitation ends now.”

For further inquiries, contact Malik Shabazz, Esq., President, Black Lawyers for Justice at 301-513-5445 or attorney.shabazz@yahoo.com.

This news was first reported by Blacknews.com

