Tupac Shakur’s Final Moments Revealed In Never-Seen-Before Images And Video

Amid the arrest of Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur, investigators have released never-before-seen photos and videos of the late rapper’s final moments.

On Monday, October 2, a Las Vegas grand jury was shown the never-before-seen images as part of evidence from the night Tupac was murdered, KLAS reports. The newly released videos show the moment Shakur and Death Row Records CEO Marion ‘Suge’ Knight led a group of about a dozen men to attack rival gang member Orlando ‘Baby Lane’ Anderson in the lobby of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The physical attack took place just hours before Tupac was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996, one block from the Las Vegas Strip. Anderson was Davis’ nephew and believed to have left the MGM Grand and went to alert his crew after the attack.

Videos show Tupac and Knight leaving the MGM Grand after the fight. Photos show the bullet-ridden car that Tupac was a passenger in and the rapper’s autopsy.

Never-before-seen footage of Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight leaving the MGM Grand after jumping Orlando Anderson — nephew of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis — a few hours before Tupac was fatally shot. pic.twitter.com/oq8D44iBJ6 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) October 3, 2023

Davis was seated in the front passenger of the car that fired shots into the BMW Knight was driving with Tupac in the passenger. Anderson and a third man, Deandre Smith, were seated in the backseat and both are deceased.

An affiliate of the South Side Crips gang claims that Smith fired the shots and not Davis. Witness statements likened the murder to alleged gang activity with Davis being a longtime gang member and known drug trafficker and Tupac not being an actual gang member but an affiliate of the Mob Piru, a subset of the Bloods.

Prosecutors were also shown at least four videos of Davis giving interviews about the shooting. The newly unveiled evidence comes one week after a Clark County grand jury indicted 60-year-old Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with Shakur’s murder.

Davis might’ve felt comfortable speaking about the shooting in interviews due to the statute of limitations. But prosecutors say there is no statute of limitations for filing murder charges in Nevada and charges can be filed against anyone who aids in a murder, not just the person accused of pulling the trigger.

RELATED CONTENT: Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To New Arrest In Tupac Shakur Murder Case, Hopes For Closure