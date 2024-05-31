News by Shanique Yates Tuskegee University Makes History, Names Alum Mark Brown President For the first time in the institution’s nearly 143-year history, Tuskegee University has officially named a former student as its new president.









Brown will succeed Charlotte P. Morris, the current president, appointed in 2021 and has served the historic HBCU in various roles for 40 years, Al.com reports.

“I am grateful and humbled by the Board of Trustees, faculty, alumni, students, community leaders, and all of Mother Tuskegee for the opportunity to return home to lead our university into the second quarter of the 21st century,” said Brown in a press release. “Thanks to the leadership of Dr. Morris, I am convinced that Tuskegee is well positioned to continue its global impact by producing students ready for leadership in our rapidly changing world, yet grounded in the journey of our forefathers. Gwen and I can’t wait to get started!”

After receiving his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tuskegee, Brown earned master’s degrees from Troy University, the Air Command and Staff College, and the National War College. Additionally, Brown received a doctorate in education from Baylor University.

Before this, Brown served as the president and CEO of Robert F. Smith’s Student Freedom Initiative, responsible for working on student aid programs. He also spent 32 years in the Air Force, once serving as major general and deputy commander of The Air Education and Training Command.

“The Board of Trustees conducted a thorough search process, considering candidates from across the nation, and was impressed by Dr. Brown’s vision, expertise, and passion for higher education,” said Norma Clayton, chair of the Tuskegee Board of Trustees, in an official statement. “Working with the board, we are confident that he will provide a clear vision, direction, strong leadership, and guidance to evolve and grow the university.”

While recent tax information revealed that the university paid Morris $384,583 in 2022, Brown’s salary has yet to be disclosed.