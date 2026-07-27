(Photo: savoryexposure/flickr) Education by Selena Hill Tuskegee University Mandates Campus Business Dress Code For Students The Alabama-based HBCU is rolling out stricter expectations for student attire and classroom conduct.







Tuskegee University is raising the bar on student expectations with a sweeping set of new policies governing dress, classroom behavior, and attendance as the historic HBCU prepares to welcome its largest incoming freshman class in 32 years.

In a message to parents of incoming students, Tuskegee President Dr. Mark A. Brown said the university is entering a “period of transformation and renewal,” introducing new standards designed to better prepare students for life beyond college, reports HBCU Gameday.

Among the most talked-about changes is a campus dress code requiring students to arrive prepared for professional settings. According to Brown, students should have business suits and appropriate footwear for business meetings and other professional occasions. The policy also prohibits revealing clothing in classrooms, dining facilities, and official university events, including Convocation. Bonnets, do-rags, and bedroom slippers will no longer be permitted in classrooms or the cafeteria, and faculty members will be empowered to address students who violate the guidelines.

Brown emphasized that the new expectations are intended to build career readiness, not diminish the student experience.

“The goal here is not meant to restrict students from enjoying the Tuskegee Experience, but to prepare them with a solid foundation for the workforce they will enter once they leave Tuskegee,” Brown wrote.

The university is also cracking down on classroom distractions. Under the new policy, students must turn off their cell phones during class unless instructed to do otherwise by a professor. Attendance requirements will also become more stringent as part of the broader initiative to reinforce academic accountability.

Because Tuskegee is a private university, it has broad authority to establish standards of conduct as part of its educational mission. Students agree to abide by those expectations as outlined in the institution’s student handbook.

The announcement has already sparked debate across social media, with some applauding the university’s renewed emphasis on professionalism.

“I love this. Bonnets, Durags, Slippers and Pajamas have no place in the classrooms or cafeteria. I can see people saying they are discriminated against Black people, but this is an HBCU why not teach the basics early on in life,” wrote Graceful Melody Harrison on Facebook.

Others questioned whether policies regulating attire, including bans on bonnets and bedroom slippers, are overly restrictive or enforceable for today’s college students.

“A dress code for the university….. this is going to be very interesting ,” wrote Rheadell LaShaydria Porter.

Still, the move aligns with Tuskegee’s longstanding reputation for cultivating leadership, discipline, and workforce preparedness. As colleges nationwide continue to grapple with classroom engagement and student conduct, Tuskegee’s new standards could reignite a broader conversation about professionalism and personal responsibility on HBCU campuses.

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