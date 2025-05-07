News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Beloved HBCU Alumna And College Dean Gunned Down On California Campus, Community Mourns Loss Dr. Clark was also a vocal advocate against gun violence.







The HBCU and academic community mourn the loss of Dr. Cameisha Clark, the newly established dean of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology.

Clark was fatally shot on May 2 while working at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California. According to Fox 5, the educator recently accepted a promotion to Dean of Student Affairs.

Prior to her appointment, the educator graduated from Clark Atlanta University. She received her bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from the Georgia HBCU, where she became an invaluable member of its community.

Clark was known as a fighter for education, who tragically fought for her life following the shooting. According to Inglewood Police, a former Spartan security guard, identified as Jesse Figueroa, returned to campus in security clothes. He allegedly shot Dr. Clark and her assistant in a “targeted, execution style” shooting.

The suspect swiftly took off after gunning down both women. Police found Figueroa later and took him into custody. Inglewood’s mayor thanked investigators and law enforcement from multiple departments for their help in detaining the suspect.

“We give great kudos to the Inglewood Police Department, our investigators, and the LAPD officers who were vigilant, took the vehicle description, and took him into custody,” Mayor James Butts said.

Butts also considers the shooting as premeditated, with the suspect targeting the two women.

“This was not a random act of violence,” the mayor added.

Following the shooting, Dr. Clark and the second victim, also a woman, were transported to a nearby hospital. However, after three days of fighting, the college dean died from the injuries sustained from the gunshot wounds. Her assistant remains in treatment.

Clark was also a vocal advocate against gun violence, establishing a nonprofit in Atlanta called C Squared to help reduce the use of firearms. Clark, a former CAU cheerleader and employee, was also a Alpha Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc member.

The school’s College of Education even spotlighted Clark’s achievements as an alumnus on its Instagram. The post emphasized her dedication to improving education for all, especially at HBCUs.

