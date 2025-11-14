HBCU by Jeroslyn JoVonn Tuskegee Sues American Veterinary Association For Trying To Revoke Accreditation Tuskegee University has sued the AVMA over an appeal hearing that could strip the nation’s only historically Black veterinary school of its accreditation.







Tuskegee University has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the American Veterinary Medical Association’s attempt to hold an appeal hearing that could revoke the accreditation of the nation’s only historically Black veterinary school.

In two filings—a complaint and a time-sensitive motion for a preliminary injunction—Tuskegee University alleges that the AVMA and its Council on Education (COE) violated due process and ignored their own rules during an accreditation review, Yellowhammer News reports. The university warns that losing accreditation could shut down the program, cut off federal student aid, and cause lasting reputational damage.

“Tuskegee University respectfully requests that the Court enjoin the AVMA from conducting an appeal hearing under procedures that deny Tuskegee a fair opportunity to present evidence and witnesses,” the motion states.

Founded in 1945 by Dr. Frederick Douglass Patterson, Tuskegee’s College of Veterinary Medicine trains over 70% of the nation’s Black veterinarians and is the most diverse veterinary college in the United States. AVMA COE reports indicate the college has been on probationary accreditation since 2022.

In its motion for a preliminary injunction, Tuskegee’s counsel notes the AVMA cited major deficiencies in finances, clinical resources, and outcomes assessment, requiring corrective action within two years. The lawsuit claims the AVMA applied standards inconsistently and ignored its own procedures, violating the university’s right to due process.

“When Purdue University faced comparable facility challenges, the AVMA COE did not demand financial documentation before approving extensions,” the complaint claims, “but Tuskegee’s verified commitments from its Board, President, and financial institution were rejected as insufficient.”

The filing warns that the decision, set for a hearing on Dec. 5, could damage the university’s veterinary school and potentially force the program to close.

“The AVMA, a trade association, and the AVMA COE, the sole accreditor of veterinary schools in the United States, will soon decide, in large part, whether minority participation in the field of veterinary medicine will enjoy continued success,” the motion states.

The emergency motion requests that the court issue an injunction by Dec. 4, one day before the AVMA hearing, allowing the university’s program to operate normally until the case is fully resolved.

