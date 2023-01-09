Health Concerns Grow After Las Vegas Teen Collapses, Dies After Flag Football Game

A school sporting event ended in tragedy after a teenager collapsed and died playing flag football.

Ashari Hughes was playing in a varsity flag football game last Thursday night at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. She started complaining of chest pains, and after taking a break, she collapsed.

Registered nurse and mother of Hughes teammate Aphelia Phifer-Hill, rushed to the field to perform CPR. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the RN posted a Facebook post about the incident. “Today was the first time ever, in my 26 years of nursing, that I had to do CPR on a kid,” she wrote.

The 16-year-old was hospitalized and later passed away. In a GoFundMe fundraiser created by Hughes’ parents, she is described as a ‘passionate, loving and determined girl.’ The family remembered their daughter calling ‘football the real love of her life.’ The fundraiser has raised over $50,000.

Hughes’ death comes just days after NFL Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed last week. Reports show that Hamlin has since gotten better, offering thanks to supporters via social media on Saturday. According to KVVU-TV, Hughes suffered from heart-related issues but was still given the green light by doctors to play organized sports. However, her family did have some concerns. Desert Oasis parent Joel Scharer shared his sentiments on the difference in outcomes. “It’s unfortunate that the outcome here was different,” Scharer said. “You just gotta hug your kids, I guess, your loved ones. You never know when something like that could happen to any of us, really.”

Statement from CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara in regards to the passing of a Desert Oasis High School student: pic.twitter.com/plAJck42Tu — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) January 6, 2023

A statement from Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara was released, saying, “loss of this young life deeply saddens us, and our thoughts are with the student’s friends, family, and loved ones.” All sporting events were canceled, and students did tell sources the school provided mental health services.