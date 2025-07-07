Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Inaugural Youth Business Camp In Minnesota Helps Young Black Entrepreneurs Be Bosses The camp will teach attendees about various sectors of business.







A new summer camp in Minnesota will teach its campers more than the typical activities.

The first ever “I’m a Boss” Youth Business Camp will begin the second week of July. According to CBS News, it aims to help young Black entrepreneurs get a leg up in the industry.

Its mission stems from a need for more Black businesses in the state. A 2023 Annual Business Survey found that only a little over 2,500 businesses in Minnesota identified as Black-owned. However, the state has nearly 6 million Black residents, according to 2024 Census data.

LeBrent Speed founded the camp to address this gap while inspiring Black youth interested in becoming business owners. Speed forged the idea after seeing summer camps for the arts or basketball training, wanting a space for young dreamers with business plans.

As the founder of Better Black Business Project, or B3P, his efforts gear toward championing Black entrepreneurship no matter the age.

“B3[P] it is a professional network of Black entrepreneurs and those who support them. It’s open to anyone, but our focus is how do we support Black entrepreneurs and close the wealth gap by empowering Black businesses,” Speed said.

Thus far, B3P has grown into 120 members, all dedicated to this lofty mission to build Black entrepreneurs. At the camp, campers will learn from presenters teaching about credit, trades, and real estate. Volunteers will also help connect with attendees, building new relationships to help the young entrepreneurs as they develop their brands.

“We have over 15 presenters on a variety of subjects: credit, finances, real estate, trades but then we have another 15 to 20 volunteers who will just be there with them going through the courses with them, eating lunch and breakfast with them just hanging out sharing stories, information access and mentorship,” added Speed.

Speed hopes that the representation will encourage Black youth as they scale their dreams. One upcoming camper already has a plan for her experience.

“I’m hoping to learn about investment and just growing and putting back into my business and just grow it and being surrounded by encouraging people like youth entrepreneurs like me to just help grow me,” shared Ella Beard, a teenage visual artist and owner of Vibe Art.

Speed still encourages sponsors to reach out as they hope to spark change in the business industry of Minnesota and beyond. The Youth Business Camp will take place at Bethel University from July 9 to 11, with more information on its programming available on its website.

