Technology by Black Enterprise Mario Bailey Launches New Black Doctor Directory Despite Ongoing Discrimination Lawsuit By White Doctor The platform was created to make it easier for Black families to locate trusted physicians, specialists, therapists, dentists, and other healthcare providers







Originally published by BlackNews.com.

Mario Bailey, a 31-year-old Jamaican-born entrepreneur and software engineer who immigrated to the United States in 2010, has launched BlackHealth.org, a new online platform designed primarily to help patients find Black doctors, other Black-owned healthcare providers, and culturally competent medical professionals across the United States, despite growing legal and political attacks against diversity-focused healthcare initiatives.

The launch comes at a time when diversity-focused medical programs and directories are facing heightened scrutiny, including a recent discrimination lawsuit filed by a white doctor challenging similar initiatives. Supporters of Black-focused healthcare resources argue that such platforms remain critically necessary because Black Americans continue to experience major healthcare gaps, including higher maternal mortality rates, lower life expectancy, delayed diagnoses, and unequal access to culturally competent care. Numerous studies have also shown that Black patients often report better communication, higher trust, stronger treatment adherence, and improved overall outcomes when treated by Black healthcare providers.

Organizers say the platform was created to make it easier for Black families to locate trusted physicians, specialists, therapists, dentists, and other healthcare providers who may better understand their cultural experiences and health concerns. At the same time, the site also serves as the dedicated healthcare job board of BlackHealth.org, a trusted source for Black health information since 2002, connecting mission-driven employers with Black healthcare professionals across every specialty, seniority level, and employment type — from residencies and fellowships to executive leadership positions.

Bailey says the platform can also serve as an important resource for highly educated healthcare professionals from the Caribbean and Africa who immigrate to the United States seeking greater career opportunities and visibility. As someone who immigrated from Jamaica himself, Bailey says he understands many of the unique challenges immigrants can face when trying to build professional networks, navigate healthcare systems, and access leadership opportunities in the American medical industry.

“We built this platform because representation in healthcare is not just a diversity metric — it is directly tied to patient outcomes,” said Bailey. “Black communities deserve access to providers and healthcare organizations that understand their lived experiences, concerns, and cultural realities. This platform helps patients make those connections easier while also helping healthcare employers recruit talented Black professionals.”

The platform also has a very extensive career center that helps Black healthcare professionals discover employment opportunities with hospitals, clinics, and organizations that value diversity, equity, and culturally responsive care.

Learn more about the site at BlackHealth.org

Mario Bailey is a software engineer, Air Force veteran, and entrepreneur focused on building technology that creates real-world impact. He combines technical expertise with an entrepreneurial mindset to launch innovative solutions across industries, including healthcare, marketing, and the public sector.

A graduate of the University of Vermont, Mario serves as Chief Technology Officer for Black Health, where he oversees the platform’s infrastructure, performance, and security to ensure Black families have continued access to trusted health resources online.

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