Education by Stacy Jackson Florida Twin Sisters To Take Graduation Stage As Godby High School’s Valedictorian And Salutatorian The identical twin sisters, who transferred to Godby in 2022, said their parents taught them that a free public education is a privilege.









Identical twin sisters, Llayna and Saniah Maul, are prepared to deliver graduation speeches as the esteemed Valedictorian and Salutatorian of Amos P. Godby High School’s Class of 2024.

This academic achievement holds special significance for the duo as they honor their family legacy of generations who have attended the Tallahassee, Florida, institution. “It’s just been both of us trying really hard at school,” Llayna, the class Valedictorian, told WTXL. Llayna attributed their success to a deep reverence for education and a commitment to seizing every opportunity presented by their teachers. “It’s worthwhile to just focus and pay attention and really put forth that effort to make them proud,” she added.

Saniah, the Salutatorian, echoed a similar sentiment, driven by an intrinsic desire for self-improvement. “I don’t work for the A or the high GPA; I work just so I can be the best I can be.”

The twins credited their unwavering motivation to their mother, Annie Leonard, a Godby alumna. “It’s just wonderful; it’s come back full circle,” Leonard expressed. “I made sure that my children would have the opportunities that I wish I had.” As reported in the Tallahassee Democrat, Leonard and her husband James started early, educating their girls in music and reading as babies.

The sisters recently performed with Godby’s theater troupe in the school’s award-winning one-act show “Rumpelstiltskin” at the Florida Thespian Festival in Tampa. They began their high school journey remotely through Florida Virtual School in 2020 before transferring to Godby High in 2022 and commencing with dual enrollment classes at Tallahassee Community College. Inducted into the National Honor Society, the girls have also been nominated for Leon County’s Best and Brightest class of 2024. Saniah has been nominated in the arts category, and Llayna in the English language arts category.

Embodying Godby High School’s mission to produce graduates with analytical thinking and clear communication skills, the sisters are set to take the stage at the school’s graduation on May 22.

