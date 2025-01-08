News by Kandiss Edwards ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Family Speaks Out After His Wife Alleges He Was A Drug Addict tWitch's family members and close friends were forced to sign an NDA to attend his funera;.







Two years after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, his wife, Allison Holker, began a campaign to reveal his personal struggles. tWitch’s family is speaking out about allegedly being forced to sign NDAs at his funeral, his supposed drug problem, and being alienated from his children after his 2022 suicide.

The rehashing of older grievances comes amid Holker’s “tell-all” interview with People magazine. In the interview, Holker reveals that the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ and dancer had what she believed was a serious drug problem.

Taking exception to the characterization, Boss’s cousin, Elle, spoke out in a post on X. Elle denies the allegations, saying she believes Boss’s occasional marijuana use does not indicate a severe drug problem.

“He wasn’t an addict. He smoked weed and was actively trying to quit. He wasn’t some junkie,” she wrote.

Elle also discussed Holker’s attempt to keep the late DJ’s children away from his family.

“She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children, only to exploit and lie about my cousin. Hell no,” Elle said. “Yeah, I don’t give a f*** about an NDA. This crazy woman made me and his actual family, including his mother, sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral.”

Elle is not the person close to the Boss who divulged alleged information about Holker’s actions after his suicide. His longtime friend, Emmanuel Hurd, wrote an open letter to Holker. Hurd claims her campaign of slander is baseless and that she is the one suffering from addiction. Hurd says that if Holker continues her campaign, he will release evidence of her addiction and use of Molly, ecstasy, and cocaine.

The turn of events is unfortunate. Boss died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022. The popular entertainer’s death sparked a conversation about the disproportionate rate at which Black men are committing suicide.

A 2021 JAMA study revealed that Black men had a more considerable increase in suicide attempts than any other racial group, and the rates of youth suicide attempts also rose by 47%. Though no drugs were found in his bloodstream at the time of his passing, it seems his life is now reduced to rumors, allegations, and speculation.

