Two Black Grammy-Nominated Sisters Make History Through Kid’s Music

For the first time ever, 26 black artists and musicians, known as the 1 Tribe Collective, are nominated for a GRAMMY® Award. Part of the history-making GRAMMY® nominated group are sister-singers “The Magic Jones,” hailing from New Orleans, La.

“The Magic Jones” is comprised of New Orleans natives, Arin Jackson of GRAMMY®-nominated group, Brownstone, and her sister, singer/actress, Alexis Jones, whose performance credits include Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Christmas” as well as Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir.

The duo was inspired to create music that both children and parents could enjoy listening to, with the goal of increasing ethnic diversity in lullabies and nursery rhymes.

“We thought it was so important to create Children’s music for people that looked like us. We were the only black women in the top ten for a Children’s album! So it’s obvious to see that other people felt the same way!” shared Arin.

“As an artist and mother of two young boys, I wanted to expose them to various elements of music as early as possible. During their toddler and pre-kindergarten stages, the options for the music we could enjoy together were somewhat limited which is why we sought to create this collection,” said Arin, who resides in Atlanta with her husband and two children.

“With so many families with young children under quarantine, it gave us the opportunity to collaborate again on something timely and meaningful” added Arin.

Prior to the collaborative project, “The Magic Jones” was inspired to create R&B music for parents coping with homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of increasing ethnic diversity in lullabies and nursery rhymes. The lens of their work aligned squarely with the goals of the collective album before it was even created.

In late November, The Recording Academy announced that All 1 Tribe was one of five albums earning a GRAMMY® nomination in the Best Children’s Music Album category.

“This GRAMMY Nomination is bigger than The Magic Jones sisters. It’s about paving the way and opening new doors for future generations. We had a dream, believed in ourselves and are now making history. Grateful to God,” said Alexis.

Released on Juneteenth, June 19, 2021, All 1 Tribe spans musical genres and is suitable for families and children of all ages. The tracklist addresses topics of STEM, vaccinations, family, Black history and the beauty of differences. The collective’s single, “1 Tribe” brings the artists together for an energetic expression of universal belonging and unity.

During last year’s GRAMMY® process, the overt exclusion of Black artists among the “Best Children’s Album” GRAMMY® nominees sparked a larger conversation about the lack of representation in the family music space. That exclusion, combined with nationwide protests following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, inspired Arin & Alex, along with fellow musicians Amelia Robinson and Aaron Nigel Smith to join forces and bring this project to life.