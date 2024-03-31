by Daniel Johnson Two Men Charged In 2023 Murder Of Educator At Restaurant Sidney Barrett Morris was 'executed as he ate alone at the counter of a restaurant,' according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.









Two men have been charged for the 2023 murder of educator Sidney Barrett Morris, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Morris, according to the press release issued by the DA’s office on March 28, was “executed as he ate alone at the counter of a restaurant.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón expressed condolences to the family of Morris during the announcement of the charges his office is bringing against Morris’s alleged killers.

Sidney Barrett Morris was executed at Fixins Soul Kitchen in Downtown, Los Angeles Nov. 28.



Phillip Pasco Clark, 33, of Los Angeles, and Santana Jermaine Kelly, 49, of Palmdale, were taken into custody March 22 and charged with murder

“The victim, Sidney Barrett Morris, had dedicated his life’s work to fostering inclusivity and harmony within our society, making his untimely death all the more devastating,” Gascón said. “I want to express my sincere condolences to Mr. Morris’ family. The brazenness of this shooting is alarming, and my office is fully committed to bringing accountability to those responsible for this heinous crime.”

According to the press release, 33-year-old Phillip Clark and 49-year-old Santana Kelly are each being charged with murder and conspiracy to commit a crime. Kelly is facing an additional felony charge of arson of property of another. That charge is in connection to allegations that he set fire to a getaway car the day after Morris’s murder in a bid to destroy evidence.

Clark and Kelly are being held on respective bail amounts of $4.06 million and $3.06 million. If convicted, they face maximum sentences of 85 years to life and 100 years to life, respectively.

As NBC Bay Area reports, Clark is alleged to have walked into Fixins Soul Kitchen, headed straight for Morris, and opened fire on him as he ate alone. Morris died at the restaurant. At an arraignment hearing held the week of March 25, the pair plead not guilty, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 25.

Following the shooting of Morris, Fixins Soul Kitchen, which is owned by former Sacramento Mayor and former NBA point guard Kevin Johnson, issued a statement. “Fixins Soul Kitchen is shocked and saddened by the incident that occurred this evening at our LA location,” said the statement. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones.”

The case is still being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Major Crimes Division. Los Angeles Police Chief Dominic Choi said in the DA’s press release that although the investigation will not bring Morris back to his family, Choi is proud of the work being done to bring his alleged killers to justice.

“While it does not bring Mr. Morris back to his loved ones, I am proud of the hard work and diligence of our Robbery Homicide Division to bring the murderers to justice.”