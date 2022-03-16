Two Former HBCU Coaches Hired For NFL Jobs

The NFL may be making an effort to include more Black coaches on football teams since former Miami Dolphins head coach now current Pittsburgh Steelers Linebackers coach, Brian Flores filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the league earlier this year.

Now two former HBCU football coaches have been hired by two NFL teams.

According to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team has brought on Isaac Williams as their latest assistant offensive line coach. Williams was most recently coaching at North Carolina Central University. He was the offensive line coach in 2021. He was also the offensive line coach at Morgan State University during the academic football season from 2018-20 and worked in the same position at Northern Colorado from 2016-17.

We have named Isaac Williams as our assistant offensive line coach. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 15, 2022

During the 2021 season, Williams guided North Carolina Central’s offensive line as the team recorded their first winning season since 2017. The football team finished in second place in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference. Two of their offensive linemen were named to the all-conference team.

When Williams was at Morgan State, he was the tight end coach and offensive line coach/run game coordinator. He worked with and helped develop multiple players while there, including Arizona Cardinals 2019 seventh-round draft pick, Joshua Miles.

The Los Angeles Rams, current Super Bowl champions, have hired K.J. Black. It was reported earlier this week that Black, who just resigned as offensive coordinator for the Rattlers football team at Florida A&M University, will work with the quarterbacks for the Super Bowl champions.

Congratulations To Our Very Own “KJ Black” for becoming the Los Angeles Rams Minority Coaching Fellow. Previously he served as the Qbs coach at the prestige FAMU. ( For you young bucks who don’t know who this is, He is the last Qb to Win PVAMU a SWAC Championship back in 2009! pic.twitter.com/zVE7M1hQ87 — PV Experience ( News) (@Pv_Exposed) March 12, 2022

Black announced his resignation from the HBCU earlier this week on Twitter.

HBCU Gameday has reported that Black worked with the Rams last year as a part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.