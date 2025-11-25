BE Global by Jeroslyn JoVonn That’s Wild! White Men Indicted For Plot To Invade Haitian Island And Enslave Women And Children Two white men are facing life in prison for their plot to invade a Haitian island and enslave the women and children.







Two white men from North Texas have been indicted for plotting to invade a Haitian island, intending to kill its men and enslave its women and children.

Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, of Allen, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, of Argyle, were recently indicted by a grand jury on charges of conspiracy to murder, maim, or kidnap in a foreign country, as well as production of child pornography, Fox 4 News reports. The indictment reveals the charges stem from a year-long investigation into the pair’s plan to travel to Gonâve Island in the Republic of Haiti to attempt a coup d’état.

A detailed outline shows that between August 2024 and July 2025, Weisenburg and Thomas planned their attack, including purchasing a boat, sailing to Gonâve Island, home to roughly 87,000 people, killing all the men, seizing control by force, and enslaving the women and children.

“The co-conspirators conducted research, reconnaissance, recruiting, planning, and sought training to effectuate their plan,” the indictment reads. “It was the goal of the conspiracy to take military control of the Island of Gonâve by murdering all the men on the island and capturing all the women.”

The suspects are accused of trying to recruit others to assist with the coup, both online and in person, between August 2024 and May 2025, including efforts to enlist homeless individuals from Washington, D.C. Weisenburg and Thomas are also charged with coercing a minor to perform sexual acts on camera on Aug. 31, 2024.

Prosecutors allege that Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in January 2025 to gain military training “useful in carrying out their armed coup.” In August 2024, Weisenburg enrolled in the North Texas Fire Academy in Rockwall, Texas, to prepare for the coup but dropped out nearly six months later, the indictment states.

Both men reportedly studied Haitian Creole and researched weapons and ammunition, including military-grade rifles. They planned to transport firearms, ammunition, and explosives by sailboat. Weisenburg also traveled to Thailand to enroll in sailing school to prepare for the voyage to Haiti, but never attended the classes due to cost.

Weisenburg and Thomas each face up to life in federal prison if convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country, and 15 to 30 years if found guilty of producing child pornography. The investigation involves the FBI, the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the Salina Police Department.

