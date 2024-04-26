Beyoncé Surprises Her 2-Year-Old Bestie With Flowers

Two- year-old Tyler Fabregas received a special surprise from The Queen Bey. The adorable boy recently went viral after his mom, Bea Fabregas, posted a heartwarming video on TikTok which shows the toddler asking about his “friend.”

“Where’s Beyonce?” He asked.

He then asked if he could visit the singer at her house.

“We don’t know her personally. She’s not mama’s friend. She doesn’t live here also, baby.” Fabregas responded.

Tyler apparently didn’t believe his mom.

“Beyoncé is my friend,” he declared.

The video garnered millions of views and countless shares on social media. Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, also shared the wholesome clip on her Instagram page.

In response, Bey sent some gifts to her new buddy along with a note where she referred to Tyler as her “friend.” Fabregas posted a series of photos with Tyler smiling while holding the bouquet of blue and white roses and stuffed animal that he received from the star. The mother captioned the post with an update for Tyler’s new fans.

“For the record, @beyonce and Tyler are now, actually, officially friends! Through the power of Queen B’s internet (millions of views and likes, it’s crazy!) She saw the video and sent over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new animal best friend for Tyler, and the sweetest message that our family will now always treasure. “

She thanked her followers for their support.

“Thank you to everyone who shared it, commented, liked it. Tyler may be too young to remember all this, but I’ll always remind him to dream big and shoot for the stars!! BEYONCE SENT MY BABY FLOWERS!!!!” She social media influencer said.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé made someone’s day with a bouquet. Following the release of her Cowboy Carter album, the singer sent flowers, along with handwritten notes, to Black women country artists, including K. Michelle and Mickey Guyton.