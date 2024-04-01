Beyoncé Gives Flowers To Black Women In Country Music “For Opening Doors For Me”

Beyoncé is celebrating the other women in country music who opened doors ahead of her “Cowboy Carter” album.

The decorated Grammy winner released her country debut on Friday, March 29 which featured 27 country-inspired songs on what’s become Beyoncé’s longest LP to date. Amid the release, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer took time to celebrate other Black women in country music by giving them flowers.

Singers K. Michelle and Mickey Guyton took to social media on the same day Beyoncé released “Cowboy Carter” to share the handwritten notes and flower bouquets they received from the singer.

“You’re killing it! I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space. Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day. Love, Beyoncé,” the note to K. Michelle read.

Fellow Texas native Candace Mycale “Mickey” Guyton, who made history in 2021 by becoming the first Black woman to ever be nominated in the Grammys Best Country Solo Performance category, followed up with a series of photos showing the flowers and note she received from Beyoncé.

“Thank you for opening doors for me, queen. Keep shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé,” Guyton’s note read.

With opportunity comes possibility. The possibilities are endless with you @Beyonce. God gave me an assignment and I followed. May the doors continue to stay wide open. pic.twitter.com/iJfeoWO1nL — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) March 30, 2024

Guyton used her 2020 single “Black Like Me” to address the experiences she faced as a Black woman in country music. She tackled more issues related to racism in America on her debut album, “Remember Her Name.” Guyton’s feature on Dean Brody’s “Boys” made her the first Black woman to receive a number one hit on the Canada Country chart.

Since making her musical debut in 2013 with her R&B album “Rebellious Soul,” which debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200, K. Michelle has since transitioned to perform under her country alter ego, Puddin. In 2023, the Memphis native released her country debut “Tennessee” and like Guyton, K. Michelle has been open about the challenges she’s faced as a Black woman in the country music genre.

It’s the same sentiments Beyoncé revealed served as her inspiration in recording her country album. In a lengthy Instagram statement, the mother of three shared how the album was spawned after she didn’t feel “welcomed” in the country music space when she initially tried to enter the genre.

“It was very clear that I wasn’t,” Beyoncé wrote. “But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

Calling out the “criticism” she faced when she first tried to enter the country music genre, Beyoncé credited it with using the “limitations” to record Act II of her three-part musical “Renaissance.” Act I saw Queen Bey reclaim the house music genre, Act II is country, and Beyoncé fans are convinced that Act III will serve as a reminder of rock music’s Black origins.

A fan created a cover for Beyoncé’s Rock ACT III of her trilogy.



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Cx8XkPSoUx — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 30, 2024

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé’s ‘Jolene’ Reinterpretation Praised By Dolly Parton