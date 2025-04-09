Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tyla Shows Love To Her Fanbase In Pandora Jewelry Campaign Tyla's new assortment of charms also include pieces to spell out "TYGER," a salute to her growing fanbase







Tyla is showing love to her “Tyger” fanbase in a new campaign for Pandora Jewelry.

The “Water” singer announced her role as the company’s brand ambassador through a photoshoot of jewelry she designed, which includes a not-so subtle nod to her fans.

In one of the campaign photos, Tyla showed off her back featuring a necklace that spelled out “TYGER,” the member name of her loyal fanbase.

The “Pandora Styled By Tyla” collection also includes charms handpicked by the Grammy winner. The pieces not only symbolize her skyrocketing music career, but her South African childhood.

One of the curated charms includes a cherry blossom, which connects to the music video for her chart-topping hit, “Water.” Another charm, a Shark Tooth Mini, represents her South African heritage that shines through her artistry.

“[Pandora] reminds me so much of home because my mom always made jewelry, and the birthstone charms remind me of the beads I used to have laying around in my house growing up,” said Tyla on the announcement, as reported by People. “Whenever our mother wanted us not to bother her, she’d give us a big container of beads and my sisters and I would make friendship bracelets all day… Now my Tygers can have matching friendship bracelets with me.”

As seen on Tylaf, the charms can also adorn hoop earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Fellow “Tygers” that want to show their love for the 23-year-old songstress can recreate the standout piece as well.



“Through this collaboration, Pandora and Tyla celebrate the power that jewelry holds to capture life’s most unforgettable moments, inspiring a new generation to embrace their unique stories in their own personal expression,” according to the release.

The specially curated charms are available online now at Pandora’s “Styled by Tyla” page.



