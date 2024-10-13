News by Daniel Johnson University Of North Carolina Wide Receiver Tylee Craft Dies From Lung Cancer The college athlete had been battling a rare lung cancer since 2022.







Tylee Craft, a 23-year-old wide receiver at the University of North Carolina, died on Oct. 12 following his battle with cancer.

According to a press release shared by UNC, he fought against the disease for two years.

Head football coach Mack Brown said in a statement that Craft lived beyond the expectations of his doctors.

“This young man fought so hard for his two-and-a-half years, the doctors told us he outlived what he should’ve. And he did it with the Spirit, he did it with a smile on his face, he didn’t miss a meeting, he didn’t miss practice, he coached these other young people. I mean, he’s just an incredible young person.”

Brown also described the emotions during a tribute to Craft at the end of the first quarter of the Tar Heels game against Georgia Tech.

In loving memory of Tylee Craft 🩵 #TyleeStrongForever pic.twitter.com/ixaSZY0TzB — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) October 12, 2024

@_Ty2trilly even though I want you to be here with Us, I know that God’s plan is better than mine. Go home and be Great!!! I love you forever. TyleeStrong!!!! 🩵🙏🏽🙏🏽 @UNCFootball pic.twitter.com/10RTs9K2DW — Lonnie Galloway (@CoachGalloway7) October 13, 2024

Tylee Craft. A South Carolina legend. I thank you for everything you’ve done for me and inspiring me to always fight! God blessed me with another brother. Love you forever Lee ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1u9A0ZxnEo — Jj Jones (@jjjones_5) October 12, 2024

It is with love and fond memories that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the other side.



Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we’ll always be thankful for. He was 1-of-1 and, while he won’t be with us in body, he’ll be watching over us with his… pic.twitter.com/UutVS5QSKk — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) October 12, 2024

“I usually hide my emotions the best I can, because I need to, because I have to be somebody else. And that team and Tylee were bigger than my feelings, so I had to go back and make sure that…I mean J.J. Jones was crying, there were kids crying when I walked back down there,” Brown said.

Brown continued, “You kick into a mode of doing whatever you need to do at that time to make it. I thought we were going to score and win the game. I thought what a wonderful tribute that would be to Tylee, even though I didn’t know that he had passed at that time. If we’d won the game, they would have been so high and celebrating it was going to be such a downer when we told them that they had lost their friend. It’s a hard thing either way.”

The game at UNC’s Kenan Stadium was already dedicated to Craft, as it was designated a Cancer Awareness Game in honor of his fight against a rare form of lung cancer.

In 2022, the same year he was diagnosed with lung cancer, Craft received the Disney Spirit Award, awarded to the most inspirational figure in collegiate football. Jones, whom coach Brown mentioned, wore Craft’s number 13 jersey and scored a touchdown in the game.

Although the Tar Heels went on to lose the game 34-41, the players, in the spirit of cancer awareness according to their coach, took the extra step of calling someone and dedicating their season, their practice, and their classwork to them.

The University of North Carolina also shared a link to a GoFundMe fundraiser for Craft’s care, which had raised $81,841 towards its goal of $100,000 at the time of writing.

According to the fundraiser, “Tylee Craft is an extraordinary young man who has been bravely battling a rare form of cancer, stage 4 large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung, since March 14, 2022. This aggressive cancer has spread to his liver, brain, and spine, yet Tylee remains a beacon of hope and positivity for everyone around him.”

The university posted its own statement on Twitter, thanking Craft’s supporters. “It is with love and fond memories that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the other side,” the university stated.

The University of North Carolina continued, “Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we’ll always be thankful for. He was 1-of-1 and, while he won’t be with us in body, he’ll be watching over us with his endearing smile and endless positivity.”

